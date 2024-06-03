June 4 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) GOLD AGENT has the form and experience and would not be winning out of turn. She could, however, have to settle for second once more with youngster (12) SEVENTEEN AGAIN expected to build on the promise of her course-and-distance debut.

(9) BELLISSIVAR and (2) GOLDEN ARGO also appeal.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) ONE PARTY caught the eye when finishing third on debut in open company and, with the benefit of that experience, is likely to improve to fight out the finish.

(15) TAKE YOUR PLACE and (6) INTRO can pose a threat.

Watch the betting on newcomers (3) BASKED IN GLORY, (12) QUELLO CHE and (7) KOMATI RIVER.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(16) VALIEVA has form credentials and could upstage her male rivals in receipt of a weight allowance.

(3) CHILI BOMB, (6) FLIGHT ENGINEER, (10) MILAN’S WORLD and (12) SEA WOLF have attractive pedigrees and are worth keeping an eye on.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) WHAT A LUCY has been threatening to exit the maidens and could get it right in her peak outing after finishing third and second in two comeback appearances.

Younger rival (14) GREEN LIGHTNING receives 2.5kg and is likely to put up a fight. Looks a strong each-way chance.

(6) TOGETHER AGAIN is closely matched with the latter on recent form, so ought to be competitive.

Newcomer (13) TIGER STORM must be respected if attracting betting support.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) QUICK TRIP has thrived since relocating to the Highveld and should remain competitive under a three-point penalty for her last-start victory over this trip.

(5) STORMY SEAS earned a five-point penalty for his recent course-and-distance success but should also acquit himself competitively.

(6) NKANDLA GOLD and (7) KINSHIN SHA are better off at the weights with those rivals, so are likely to pose more of a threat.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) MOCHA FRAPPE has scope to improve and could bounce back from a disappointing last start with the blinkers removed.

(10) VOLTE FACE and (3) LEESON should not be underestimated.

(5) PUTINS PROMISE, (6) VIVA DE JANEIRO and (9) LAUGHING WILLIAM have claims after encouraging recent outings, but it could pay to side with (11) EIGER SANCTION, who returned to form with an improved effort at this level last time off a higher mark.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) PAISLEY PARK got his career back on track when he stayed on for third over 1,200m last time and the extra 200m will be more to his liking.

(9) FULLY LOADED has defied a penalty in each of his last three starts and completed the hat-trick over 1,500m on this course 13 weeks ago. He returns off a three-point higher mark but is open to further progress on his reappearance.

(6) TSAR BOMBA and (7) EMPORIUM are capable sorts with scope to improve and should not be written off after their unplaced recent outings.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) WALLED GARDEN and (11) RAINING RUBIES are distance-suited and in good form. Both should play leading roles.

(1) MUNCHKIN has a good record at this level of the handicap and is likely to be competitive, given the strength and consistency of his recent form.

(13) CITYSCAPE and (15) DANCING DORA have maintained their form in this grade recently and should not be far off the mark either.