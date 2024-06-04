June 5 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Jockey Matthew Poon should have admirers when he legs up on the Frankie Lor-trained Can't Go Wong in Race 5 at Happy Valley on June 5.

Race 1 (1,000m)

8 Good View Glory appears to have overcome his minor setback. He is well placed from gate 1, which should afford him every possible chance. One to beat.

9 Multimore is a pace angle. He can run this group along and give them something to catch.

1 King Invincible has shown potential but is proving awfully hard to catch. He mixes his form, although he did go close two runs back in this grade.

5 Happy Tango is another who can roll forward. Next in line.

Race 2 (2,200m)

6 Sharpen Bright has the form and runs on the board over this distance. He was a winner over the track and trip three starts ago, delivering a performance which bodes well for this contest. One to beat.

1 Intrepid Winner goes about his racing well and gets his chance, especially down in grade.

5 Reach Goal thrives over these distances. He can bounce back after a lacklustre showing last start.

2 Billionaire Secret is next in line. Zac Purton hops up.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Ace Power is seeking back-to-back wins. He is in super form and remains in Class 4 following his breakthrough success at the start of May. One to beat.

9 Gimme Five is lightly raced but improving. He should be able to step up again, which he will need to do if he wants to be a serious contender.

11 Dan Attack can bounce back. His most recent effort was a form blip and his best can see him prove competitive.

12 Modest Gentleman rises in grade as he goes for consecutive wins. Next best.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 So Treasure is ever so close to a first win. He comes into this following two near misses and the inside draw will afford him the right run. Hard to beat.

8 Sea Sapphire gets a handy 7lb (3.2kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong in the saddle. He is in the right vein of form and should prove competitive again.

1 E Universe was an impressive winner two starts ago. He will roll forward under Purton and give this group something to chase.

5 Smashing Express makes his debut. He is worth keeping a close eye on.

Race 5 (1,650m)

9 Can’t Go Wong is racing in career-best form and his good fortune can continue. He is drawn ideally and should get every opportunity to settle where he pleases. Matthew Poon’s 2lb claim should give him the edge.

2 Daring Pursuit is a serious horse, although he has had his fair share of issues. Strong chance with Hugh Bowman up.

5 Turin Warrior deserves to be more than a one-time winner. He has claims.

7 Kasa Papa is closing in on a first win in Hong Kong. Do not discount.

Race 6 (1,650m)

3 Sky Trust is aiming for back-to-back wins. He has more rating points up his sleeve and this contest is more than winnable for him, especially with Bowman retaining the ride. One to beat.

4 Atomic Beauty is racing well and continues to raise the bar. He is in a rich vein of form which should see him challenge this group.

7 Gallant Crown gets a favourable 7lb removed with Wong up.

2 I Can went close in his last outing and there is no reason to suggest why he cannot be competitive again.

Race 7 (1,650m)

1 Frantanck has gate 1 and can use this to his advantage by leading. He is tough to get past at times, twice proving this with a pair of impressive triumphs this season. He will take some catching for sure.

10 Helene Warrior continues to improve and is favoured under the light weight. Rates a strong each-way hope.

11 Chain Of Gold pairs favourably with Purton. He is another who continues to make headway.

3 Lovero is seeking back-to-back wins. Next best.

Race 8 (1,200)

3 Lady’s Choice deserves another win and he can easily collect it. The inside gate is ideal and an in-form Karis Teetan gets along with this galloper, who has finished second in both of his last two outings.

8 Act Of Faith is a winner this term and has shown more in the grade below, although he is consistent and can make good use of the draw.

6 Righteous Arion comes into this after an impressive victory. He gets another chance.

1 Kaholo Angel has a bit of class. Respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Wings Of War has found his groove after scoring an overdue first win in Hong Kong. He can win again if he manages to reproduce that effort.

1 Sugar Sugar has the gate to overcome but he does know how to win over this course and distance. Apprentice Alfie Chan’s 5lb claim should come in handy.

3 Joyful Hunter has seen his form slip after setting the track alight early in his career. He returns after a decent break and can make his presence felt. Vincent Ho should give him every chance.

9 Our Lucky Glory can improve after that first effort last start in Class 3. Next best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club