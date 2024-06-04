June 5 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) EDGE OF TOMORROW is improving, and improving quickly. She looks cherry ripe.

(7) SWEET JULIA tries hard and clearly relishes the five furlongs. Strong each-way claims.

(4) HEAD GIRL should get it all right soon – strong place chance.

(6) DASHING DUCHESS caught the eye last time. Include in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) FACILE ran a good race on debut when fourth to Care Forgot and, with natural improvement, should be hard to beat.

(6) AN AIR OF PRIDE is having her 11th try at getting it right but has placed consistently along the way.

Ignore (8) GRAND OCCASION’S last run. She has a say on earlier efforts.

(3) LONG STREET is a must for the exotics.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(7) PALERMO nearly won last time. He has been improving steadily and again gets the services of Smanga Khumalo.

(6) ROMAN’S REVENGE showed encouraging progress at the second time of asking and should go close.

(3) NOTABLE and (11) NOBLE WARRIOR have place claims.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(6) VERMACILLI can be forgiven for her last run on turf. Her penultimate effort on the Poly when third to Spring Kiss was good.

(2) DOCTOR’S ORDERS should be able to go close. Value choice.

(1) MYTHICAL TUNE is taking time to win again but is always thereabouts. Solid place chance.

(9) WHATSUPBUTTACUP won cosily last time and it would be no surprise if she were to follow up.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) INTREPID has won two of his last three races and is clearly in a good space.

(5) DIANI can be forgiven for his last run and will have a bright chance based on his excellent penultimate effort alone. His overall form is good – big runner.

(1) RUSSIAN DOLL has ability and, from the best gate, can be right there in the mix.

(9) USA’S HOPE and (8) MR HENLEY cannot be dismissed. Include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(8) MR MASTER STARTER is taking time to win again but he has shown ability.

Stablemate (9) WILLIAM RUFUS relishes the Poly. He can be forgiven for his last run on turf.

(3) ROSH KEDESH and (6) NELSON BAY must be included in the exotics.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) KISSHOTEN is lightly raced, progressive and went close to winning last time. Strong chance.

(1) MISS LIALAH goes well for Muzi Yeni and can never be ignored, especially from gate No. 1.

(7) VIHAAN’S QUEEN is in mustard form and can finish in the first three. (9) LIGHT OF DAY is a huge danger to the top three – expect another great effort.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) ACTION STATIONS ran a cracker last time and can go one more.

(4) RELEASE ME comes into the race fresh off a victory and looks to be the main threat.

(5) GALAXY EXPLORER is never far off the action. Chance.

(6) KNIGHT WARRIOR can do way better and should add value to the exotics.