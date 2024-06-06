June 7 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Jockey Richard Fourie marches on with his record-breaking quest and he can get off the mark in the opening event. His mount (6) SEPTEMBER FLOWER, makes her debut but she is by a sire, One World, who is having a very good season.

(1) BRETTY will give her something to chase down as she has improved with blinkers.

(2) ELEGANT APPEAL was not beaten far on debut and should improve and be a threat.

(7) TARTAN QUEEN will need to be taken seriously.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) WALT WHITMAN found betting support on debut and did not run badly at all when fourth behind a form winner. Improvement should be forthcoming and he is the one to beat.

(1) A BIT CHILLY did not show much in two starts in the Western Cape but could show vast improvement at this centre and on the Polytrack.

(2) COWBOYS DON’T CRY only produced a fair debut but should improve and contest the finish.

(3) DEPUTY TARGARYEN is worth keeping an eye on.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) RESURGENCE lacked extra late on local debut but should improve. He tries the Polytrack and may well like it.

(2) COLONEL GREEN will appreciate the drop in distance from his last run and should fight out the finish.

(6) STATESMAN was not beaten far on debut and his second run is worth ignoring. He joins the yard of trainer Alan Greeff and is likely to make good progress at this centre.

(8) PRINCESS VRITTI struggled on local debut but is capable of showing some improvement. Each-way proposition.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) MILLIONDOLLAR GIRL is unreliable but has run some fair races and could take to the Polytrack which she tries for the first time.

More was expected of (1) HANGING ROCK when third on local debut. She is consistent and will win sooner or later and deserves the utmost respect.

(2) NTOMBENHLE makes her local debut and can contest the finish.

(3) VINTAGE CRYSTAL was not beaten far on local debut and has an each-way chance.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) NO PLACE LIKE HOME won well on local debut. This is a tougher race but he may well follow up.

(4) ESSENTIAL is improving and could pull off a hat-trick after some solid recent wins.

(1) SLINGS AND ARROWS is not drawn well but has early pace and, if allowed a soft lead, could make all the running.

(2) WHATEVER NEXT seems better over a shorter distance but could run into a place.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) LUNA HALO is unbeaten on the Polytrack in two starts. She also runs very well for Fourie, having won seven of nine races in which he has ridden her. She is giving weight to all her rivals but is weighted to win again.

(7) STRANGE MAGIC and (10) OCTOBER FAIR make their local debuts and could be threats.

(5) LADY MISTICO was not disgraced when fourth last time and won her last two races on the Polytrack.

(4) ROSE OF BAYEUX has been very effective over this course and distance but has not been at her best of late. She can inject value into the exotics.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) GIMME’S LADDIE won nicely on local debut and was unlucky last time. If given a clear passage this time, he can bounce back to score.

(2) SEQUOIA was not beaten far last time and has won a couple of times on this surface, so could be a danger.

(5) CAPTAIN CASANOVA likes this surface and is not out of it.

(6) COOL WINTER is unreliable but has a place chance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) HAVANA GREY showed promise and was not disgraced in a juvenile feature last time. This course and distance suit and she can bounce back to win.

(5) JADE’S CABERNEIGH is seeking a hat-trick and looks up to the task. Strong each-way claims.

(7) MISS PREDATOR is improving and could contest the finish.

(8) GLOBAL GODDESS should not be underestimated either. Include in the exotics.