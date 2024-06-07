June 8 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
High 5 with Copartner Prance
Race 1 (1,400m)
1 My Intelligent is suited in this grade and his latest effort was solid. He can take a big step forward, especially with Zac Purton retaining the mount. One to beat.
7 Super Joy is in career-best form. He has been racing well on the dirt, although he does appear capable of transferring that form to the turf.
8 Beat Hollow has an awkward gate to contend with. He will press forward in a bid to offset this.
2 The Concentration is next best. He won well last weekend.
Race 2 (1,000m)
7 Fast Network makes his debut after a string of solid barrier trials. His latest effort was impressive at Conghua and he appears forward enough to win on debut.
3 Aurora Lady finished second on debut. He has the experience under his belt and gets his opportunity again, this time from gate 1 under Brenton Avdulla.
10 Grand Nova has been hard to get a gauge on. He has ability and is worth another chance.
6 Day Day Victory is next best. Do not discount.
Race 3 (1,000m)
2 Baby Crystal has the advantage with 7lb (3.2kg) coming off his back, thanks to the apprentice’s claim. He loves the course and distance, especially as a three-time winner already this campaign.
1 We Are Hero returns to Class 3. He has raced against tough opposition of late and does have a significant class edge over this group.
5 Flying High has consistency on his side and it is surprising to see him without a win this season.
7 Ka Ying Victory was an impressive winner last start. He gets another opportunity.
Race 4 (1,200m)
1 The Winnabe won well on debut. Hugh Bowman retains the ride and the inside draw is incredibly ideal. He will take some catching.
8 Vantastic Choice is expected to cross early in a bid to offset the tricky gate. He can be hard to get past at times.
4 Super Highway will benefit from any rain.
2 Scotch Tycoon has regained some form and should get his chance from the inside gate.
Race 5 (1,400m)
13 Great Achiever should arguably already have a win under his belt. He has strung together a few good runs this season and the best of those holds him in very good stead.
10 Master Of All is after a hat-trick of wins. He is in the right vein of form and should still prove competitive up in grade.
11 Strathpeffer is seeking back-to-back wins. He has figured it out now, although he does have to contend with another wide gate.
7 Enjoy Golf is improving.
Race 6 (1,200m)
4 Super Infinity did well to grab second on debut behind a smart horse. He can improve from that run and does appear to be quite progressive. He will take some beating with Purton atop.
11 Gluck Racer returns from a setback. He is a tidy horse on his day and the pairing with Karis Teetan catches the eye.
2 Lo Pan Spirit was impressive on debut before being beaten last time. He is in the right vein of form and should be able to maintain his progression.
5 Harold Win can take another forward step.
Race 7 (1,200m)
7 Copartner Prance is chasing a fifth straight win. He is a serious talent and his ascent appears far from over. Purton retains the ride and, even in this grade, he should take a power of beating.
4 Tomodachi Kokoroe has continued to exceed expectations all season. Admittedly, he has performed better at Happy Valley, although this race does look suitable.
2 Whizz Kid can mix his form but is a Group 3 winner. The class is there for him.
1 Nervous Witness can roll forward and give them something to catch.
Race 8 (1,800m)
5 Flamingo Trillion is in the form of his life as he aims for a hat-trick of wins. He will benefit from the rain, although even still, his past two successes have been nothing short of superb.
1 Stunning Peach turned his form around last start. There is a fair bit of hype around this colt and he appears well placed to improve again.
6 Universal Horizon can surprise. Even if there is rain, he should be able to charge through it.
7 Star Mac is worth consideration. Next in line.
Race 9 (1,600m)
8 Lucky Touch is an improving galloper, who appears to have plenty of rating points in hand. Purton retains the ride and he was a touch unlucky last start as he tried to come home between runners.
9 Super Unicorn is progressing well and his latest effort for third was sound. He has a suitable gate.
2 The Absolute can mix his form but he does have of ability. The wide draw is a slight hindrance.
3 Ariel is a consistent sort. He is favoured with the 7lb relief.
Race 10 (1,400m)
2 Eighty Light Years has the apprentice up and is expected to roll forward and lead. He will take some getting past.
1 Chiu Chow Spirit is a winner in the grade and he looks to have several rating points in hand. He is racing well and gets his chance.
9 Super Goldi can mix his form but is a two-time winner already across six starts.
3 Beauty Crescent has loads of ability but is struggling to piece it together. Each-way hope.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
