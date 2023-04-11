Jury Duty out to deliver the verdict

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) SNOW PILOT was a close third from a wide draw last time. With further improvement, the colt will have a role to play despite the wide-open field.

(8) MOJO MAN finished ahead of Snow Pilot and should be competitive again.

(9) MONUMENTAL and (13) FUTURE VARIETY caught the eye on debut and will be wiser to the task second-up.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) JET TO THE SUN and (9) QUICK TRIP should have come on from their encouraging debut efforts. They warrant respect.

Jet To The Sun’s well-bred stablemate (10) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT is worth a market check on debut, given the positive comments from the yard.

(6) DISTANT WINTER may have the measure of those rivals, though, and she need not improve a great deal to open her account after finishing second in her three starts.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) CAPTAIN CASANOVA and (9) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have the form and experience to be competitive.

(8) WILLIAM WEST gets weight from the pair and it could be worth giving the youngster another chance. He finished down the field in a two-year-old feature last time but had excuses for that run.

A 10-week break would have done him good and he could bounce back to the form that saw him finish a close second over this track and trip on debut.

Watch the betting on newcomers (1) ELUSIVE WINTER and (4) SOPHIA RAIE.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) JURY DUTY is at the top of her game. She won her last start over this course and distance easier than the margin suggested.

She should, on these revised terms, confirm her superiority over (5) TUSCAN GOLD, who is likely to do better back over this trip.

(4) SEEKING PEACE trounced her rivals with cheekpieces last time and ought to be competitive again, especially on rain-affected ground.

(9) SWIFT ACTION has every chance if taking his place.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(5) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN finished ahead of (6) MISS MARGUERITE, (7) ENEMY TERRITORY and (9) DIFFERENT FACE in a similar contest at Durbanville recently. She should confirm that form on these terms and be rewarded for her consistency with a well-deserved third success.

(2) WHY NOT JACKIE is resuming and is worth keeping an eye on.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) TRIVIAL MATTER, (8) ELUSIVE TRADER and (1) ROD THE MOD have met in two similar contests over the past two months, including one over this track and trip. They are closely matched.

(4) RAGNAR LOTHBROK, who has a fitness edge over (3) PIROSHKA, ought to uphold the form of their Jan 14 course-and-distance meeting on these terms.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(2) TYPEFACE confirmed the improvement of her previous start by opening her account over this track and trip. She ought to be competitive out of the maidens, if making further progress.

As a maiden, (4) SUPREME DREAM beat winners when breaking the duck. She is worse off at the weights with (6) PEUT ETRE MOI and (5) SUMMER NIGHT CITY but is still improving. As such, she may well have the measure again.

(7) ROYAL INVITATION is also maturing and is capable of making her presence felt, too.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) PERFECT TRUST has maintained her consistency in stronger races. Not beaten far from a wide draw in a higher grade last time, she should be competitive with the drop in class from an inside gate.

(5) FLYING FIRST also acquitted herself well from the widest draw in a strong race last time. The form of that race is working out very well. She will have no trouble going over this trip and the removal of the blinkers should suit, too.

(6) NIPPY WINTER and (7) PHILOSOPHISE would not be far off the action either. Philosophise is a last-start winner.

(8) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE is likely to improve over this trip and pose a threat. The filly won at her penultimate start.