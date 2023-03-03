Just the Raffles ticket Benny needed

Benny Woodworth (yellow jersey) and Sacred Croix used to be a lethal combination. The partnership is seeking another victory in the Kranji Stakes A event over 1,600m on Saturday. ST FILE PHOTO

Sacred Croix did not win at his first 2023 race, but third place still felt like a win to Benny Woodworth.

Not many would walk back to the weighing room with a spring in their step after watching Street Of Dreams’ clean set of heels from afar in that Kranji Stakes A race (1,400m) on Feb 12.

But the Malaysian jockey was smiling when correct weight was posted.

While the reasons were layered, a stroll down memory lane and a better outlook to his bland season thus far were the two main feelgood factors.

Sacred Croix was one of Woodworth’s pin-up horses at his breakout season in 2019.

Then four and trained by ex-Kranji trainer Mark Walker, the son of Savabeel firmed as one of the early Singapore Derby favourites after reeling off a four-in-a-row with Woodworth.

He ran two cracking seconds in the first two legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, but flattered to deceive in the Holy Grail.

Sacred Croix and Woodworth parted ways, but their paths were not dissimilar in the way both veered away from the spotlight.

Though firmly entrenched as a Group staple at Kranji, Sacred Croix, who ran in the Singapore Gold Cup at the last four renewals, could not quite grow that extra leg at the elite level.

He had another blitz in early 2021, winning another four in five starts, but again treaded water as the ratings went north.

Woodworth’s flagging fortunes were even worse, compounded further by Covid-19 in 2020.

After finishing runner-up to Vlad Duric in 2019 on 69 winners, he was sixth on 22 winners in 2020 – a decent follow-up on paper, albeit off a jockeys’ room and season that were both seriously decimated by the pandemic.

Woodworth tried his luck overseas in 2021, but was sidelined through injury in a forgettable season in Mauritius.

Since then, the former wunderkind from Bukit Timah has struggled to get a foothold back.

He currently has only two winners to show, but the Sacred Croix reunion may have given him that hope of a second lease of life in his 50th birthday.

“It was good to get back on Sacred Croix. We had a good run together,” said Woodworth.

“Obviously, he’s older now, and his legs are not very good. He always feels like he’s going to break down.

“But he still has some juice left in him. Credit to Jerome (Tan) for having kept him very well after so many years.

“He couldn’t get off the fence at his last start, but he finished the race off very well. I’m actually lucky enough to be riding Dato Yap (Kim San)‘s horses again.”

Woodworth is glad the Malaysian businessman is rebuilding his racing empire in this neck of the woods.

Yap is the head of the well-known Raffles Racing Stable, made famous in Australia by Group 1 winner and late stallion Sacred Falls.

They have had a decade of presence in Singapore, first with Michael Freedman before enjoying even more success with Walker.

The outfit left the scene when the four-time Singapore champion trainer returned to New Zealand in 2022.

But it has since staged a comeback, teaming up with Tan, who won the 2012 Perak Derby for the stable with Mr Ambassador.

With almost half of the Singaporean trainer’s stable filled by “Sacred” (Raffles’ prefix for their horses, save for a few like The August) thoroughbreds, including three babies, Woodworth has every reason to be bullish – and not feel the wanderlust.

“Things are picking up for me. Jerome is my main supporter, even if I also ride trackwork for other trainers as well,” said Woodworth, who boasts 13 countries on his riding CV.

“But I give Jerome first preference. This week, my three rides (the other two are Master Player and Big Day) are all for him.

“If I keep getting support from Jerome, I can’t complain and I’m happy to stay here.”

Having already won on Beyond Sacred for Yap this term, Woodworth is keen to keep the momentum going with their flagship horse.

On paper, the eight-time winner has his job cut out in Saturday’s $100,000 Kranji Stakes A (1,600m) against his last-start nemesis Street Of Dreams, even with a 6kg pull in weights halved for a five-length beating.

But Woodworth would be disappointed if he does not run an improved race.

“He’s always running a good race, and has always run against the best horses in Singapore. He nearly won the Kranji Mile with Shafiq (Rizuan),” he said.

“Last start was not his distance, and he was not 100 per cent. This time, he’s much improved.”