Just Virginia looks overdue for second victory

Race 1 (1,400m)

Mostly first-timers, so keep an eye on the betting. The form is also a little thin.

But, of those who have run, (10) MAGIC PRINCE has his first start for Tienie Prinsloo but has shown ability on the Highveld. He has a tricky draw, though, but should go well in this line-up. (5) BENNI IN THE AREA has not been far back at recent outings. He has a fair draw and is at home over the trip. (2) NEW SPIRIT may be worth following, along with another newcomer (4) MEXICAN PETE.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(11) TOBACCONIST has the worst draw in this maiden handicap but has been making steady progress. He was staying on well from a tough draw last time. The gelding has only 52.5kg to shoulder. Wendy Whitehead saddled a double at Greyville last Wednesday and (5) KING BAVARIAN has been knocking on the door at recent outings.Muzi Yeni has jumped off (6) WILDSTYLE, who improved last run but is a long-time maiden, to ride King Bavarian. (8) MISTER LINCOLN should be right there with title-chasing Richard Fourie aboard for KwaZulu-Natal champion trainer Garth Puller.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Paul Matchett’s stable has been in good form of late and (5) QUEEN BOMI has a strong chance with Craig Zackey up. Although well beaten at her last two starts, she was taking on much stronger opposition. Her best recent effort has been over this course and distance.

(8) ENGLISH PRIMROSE landed an old fashion coup when Wayne Badenhorst’s filly found support from 16-1 to start at 6-1 with Yeni up. She copped only a two-point penalty for the win and Yeni stays aboard with a light weight. (1) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED has the best draw and was touched off over this course and trip last run.(9) SATURN MOON ran well below form last time after scoring at her preceding outing.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(6) BAYVIEW EXPRESS should start at the top of the board after finishing a close second over this course and distance at his last two starts.(4) RICCARDO is back over his favoured course and distance and has a good draw.

(3) SAFE SPACE was not far behind in his handicap debut and has 4kg claimer James Lihaba aboard.

(1) WE ALL CHOMMIES has only 52kg to shoulder from the best draw.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) JUST VIRGINIA has been knocking on the door. She was running on well when finishing second to much stronger rivals on this course last time. She is overdue for a second win and this could be her day. (9) PRETTY IN PEARLS made sudden improvement last run and has a light weight. She makes her Poly debut and rider Sean Veale will be spending time in the sauna to make this weight (52.5kg). (4) MYSTERIOUS GIRL won well on the turf last time and earned eight points in the handicap. This should bring her back to the likes of (3) YOU DESERVE IT and (7) BLAZING ASTUTE, who were behind her that day.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN is not the easiest horse, according to his trainer, Clinton Binda. But he is back on his favourite surface. He was touched off in a tight finish last time and can go one better.

(9) TRAFALGAR SQUARE has the widest draw but the gelding is seldom out of the money. He rates a good each-way chance.

(8) MAJORCA PALACE is back over his best trip and has a strong each-way chance.

(5) MAGWINYA could be the dark horse. He has had two improving starts and can make strong claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) POPPY OF BAYEUX is over her best course and distance as well as a handy weight. She must have a winning chance.(2) POURSOMESUGARONME started favourite last time but ran into the speedy Red Roses Too, who found her best form. She has some useful form in stronger company but gives Poppy Of Bayeux 4.5kg. (9) BRIGHT STAR has the widest draw but has been consistent for Nathan Kotzen. She has won on the Poly from a tough draw. Stable companion (5) HARLEY’S FATE improved last run when up against more suitable company but the drop to the minimum trip could find her out.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE is something of a Poly specialist. His last two wins were on this surface. He raced with blinkers for the first time in his last outing with 61.5kg. Despite getting an eight-point rise, he still has a handy weight (54.5kg) and can follow up.(3) MR MASTER STARTER makes his Poly debut and was not far behind in feature company last time. This could be his day. (10) PROUD MASTER has the widest draw but loves the Poly. His last two wins came on this surface. (5) DOCKOFTHEBAY has his second run after a lengthy break and did show signs of life. He is not out of it.