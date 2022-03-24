Just watch and wait for Rahotu's debut

Rahotu cruising to the finish line like a stylish winner.

Here is one for your shortlist.

His name is Rahotu.

Yes, of course, you have not heard of him.

Geography buffs will know that Rahotu is the name of a community in Taranaki on the north island of New Zealand.

But racegoers here might soon have that name rolling off their tongues.

Yes, Rahotu has not yet been to the races. But, we know one thing.

That son of Invincible Spirit can raise a pretty smart gallop.

We were impressed when he won a trial earlier this month.

That day, when ridden by Kranji’s leading jockey, Manoel Nunes, Rahotu won from the front.

Indeed, when he cleared the 600m mark, you could tell by the fluency in his strides that the others were not going to get near him.

Some tried. Like Red Riding Wood.

But Rahotu had too much in reserve and he cruised to the line a stylish winner.

Nunes was again the man doing the steering on Tuesday and the Brazilian could not have asked for an easier time in the saddle.

From the get-go, Rahotu looked the best of the lot.

He cleared the chute like a seasoned professional and, from then on, he was calling the shots.

Having an ORT – or Official Race Trial – Healthy Baby tried to make a race of it over the final 400m.

But the mount of Rizuan Shafiq could not get within sniffing distance of Rahotu’s hindquarters.

Indeed, and if anything, the newcomer to Kranji’s racing ranks seemed to get even better.

With Nunes crouched low in the saddle, Rahotu lengthened strides to coast home by five lengths.

His time of 60.58sec was an improvement over that first trial which he won in 61.55sec.

Trainer Donna Logan and the Te Akau Racing Stable have yet another good one in this Irish-bred.

So when you do see his name in your racecard, be sure to have something riding on him, and remember the name – it is Rahotu.

Another one who should put up a good show on debut is Golden Monkey.

Ridden by Oscar Chavez in the last of three trials, he tracked the leading pack all the way until the field straightened for the run home.

Having saved petrol by not exerting himself early, Golden Monkey looked like he was determined to have a barrel of fun over the concluding stages.

That, he did, when showing plenty of cheek as he stole a run on the rails to lead them at the 300m mark.

Up in the hot seat, the Panamanian jockey was determined not to surrender his advantage.

So, like a frantic husband trying to clear a beer stain from a white tablecloth, he scrubbed and scrubbed Golden Monkey along.

The nice-looking chestnut was game and he ran home an easy winner, 11/4 lengths clear of Unconquered, who beat Water Rocket by a length.

Trained by Tim Fitzsimmons for the Golden Monkey Stable, it was the second time that the three-year-old had been to the trials.

The first time, which was a fortnight ago, saw Golden Monkey again make a forward move on straightening.

Only that time, the three-time winner Resolution had too much going for him and he beat Golden Monkey by three lengths.

Since then, Fitzsimmons must have put his charge through a tough training regimen with the result being Golden Monkey’s tip-top Tuesday show.

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Rahotu (M Nunes)

2 Healthy Baby (R Shafiq)

3 Legacy Reign (J Bayliss)

4 Fight To Victory (TH Koh)

5 Stella Polare (N Zyrul)

6 Nomvula (T Krisna)

Margins and time:

5, 1/2, 1/2, 1 1/2, hd

(1min 00.58 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Strong N Powerful

2 Happy Friday (T See)

3 Harvest Time (I Saifudin)

Margins and time:

1/2, 2 3/4 (1:09.06)

TRIAL 3

1 Golden Monkey (O Chavez)

2 Unconquered (Koh)

3 Water Rocket (K A’Isisuhairi)

4 Zestful (M Zaki)

5 Victorem

6 Bethlehem (Zyrul)

Margins and time:

1 1/4, 1, 2 1/2, 3, 8 (1:00.30)