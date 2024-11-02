Kah wins first Victoria Derby

The Andrew Gluyas-trained Goldrush Guru (Jamie Kah) winning the Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,500m) at Flemington on Nov 2.

Jamie Kah walked away from Flemington on Nov 2 with a first Victoria Derby win, a ban and a broken nose, but no prize for guessing which one she is more fond of.

The day began well enough for the 2020-2021 Melbourne champion jockey with a Group 2 win aboard Another Wil in The Damien Oliver (1,400m), but the roller-coaster ride had just begun.

Hurry Curry was loading in the Group 2 Wakeful Stakes (2,000m) when the flighty filly reared and smacked her right on the nose.

She was stood down, but luckily, not for the rest of the day, the highlight being the ride on Adelaide raider Goldrush Guru in the A$2 million (S$1.7 million) Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2,500m).

For someone who overcame brain injuries, a five-month suspension for Covid-19 breach and an illegal substance case which was dismissed, it was hardly a setback to get her “nose out of joint”.

A heady ride getting the $48 pop into an ideal 1-1 position from the start was instrumental towards her first success in one of Australia’s most coveted marquee races.

The Andrew Gluyas-trained American Pharoah colt was left exposed for most of the Flemington straight when he was the first to pounce on the weakening leader Hot Too Go (Jordan Childs).

However, the break he pinched on the other 15 rivals proved telling. Placegetters Scary (Luke Nolen) and China Sea (Mark Zahra) only finished within two lengths.

To add the Victoria Derby to her resume meant a lot, especially for a team hailing from her hometown.

“It’s fantastic to win for Andrew and Leon. I used to ride so much for them back home as a 4kg apprentice,” she said referring to Leon Macdonald, Gluyas’ ex-partner. “It’s amazing to repay them the favour on such a big stage.

“The horse looked impressive winning in Adelaide. Today, I had a lapful of horse, he got there too soon, but he finished off fantastic – he could have gone another lap.”

Kah’s day was marred by a 10-day suspension for careless riding aboard Kuroyanagi in the second race, but she is free to ride Okita Soushi in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) on Nov 5.

“I’m speechless, overwhelmed, proud and satisfied. It’s a great moment,” said Gluyas, who was assistant trainer when Macdonald won the Victoria Derby with Rebel Raider in 2008.

“To come across the line and take the win today, it’s fantastic.”

In Sydney, another raid from further afield, UK, came off, even if William Haggas is no stranger to plundering Australian riches.

Already victorious with the likes of Addeybb, Dubai Honour and Young Rascal Down Under, the Newmarket trainer landed his most lucrative coup with $144 outsider Lake Forest bringing home Australia’s second richest race, the A$10 million Golden Eagle (1,500m) at Rosehill.

