Kailene’s the one to beat in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) READY TO FLY is ready to score. Narrowly beaten in both starts, she could be third time lucky.

(12) MINSTREL GALLERY and (7) VIRGINIA SWEET have been close-up in all their starts. They should not be far off again.

(5) A COLOURFUL PAST is trying the Polytrack for the first time and could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) SLIM JANNIE found no support on debut but performed well when staying on for second. He will enjoy the extra distance.

(3) TIMEINTHEWOODS is still learning but could be ready to compete.

(4) SLURRICANE found problems in both starts and should not be far off.

(10) PHAKA IMALI has consistently finished close-up.

Watch newcomer (5) GIMME’S LADDIE.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(4) GRAPHENE AEROGEL is improving with racing. The extra should suit.

(1) TWICE A MIRACLE has been threatening for ages and could get her just reward.

(2) TELL MY FORTUNE needed her last run. Expect improvement.

(6) AMERICAN STYLE has not been far back in all four starts and must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(3) KAILENE is running well in the feature races and won her only try on this surface. The one to beat.

(6) FLOWER OF SAIGON and (7) STING RAY (claims 4kg, tries a lot further) are no slouches. They form strong stable back-ups.

(4) SASHAY AWAY is 7kg better off with Kailene for a 33/4-length beating and should get closer.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) CIRO needed his last outing and could pull it off.

(3) WHAT A BLAST could get well positioned from a good draw and must be considered.

(5) FOREST JUMP finished ahead of What A Blast last time and has an obvious claim.

(8) HAPPY ARISTOCRAT has a shout if ready after a rest.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) CAESURA needed his last run. With a 4kg apprentice claim, he could resume winning ways.

(11) TECHNO SAVVY is in form and could go in again.

(4) THE BAYOU, (5) QUERARI’S COWBOY, (6) CAFE PACIFICA and (9) COUNT MARSH could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) BURMESE TIARA won her last three starts. She should hold (7) MVULAZANA but Mvulazana needed her last run.

(2) POPPY OF BAYEUX disappointed last time but is having her third run after a rest and should challenge.

(11) MISS CHARLOTTE is claiming 4kg. A serious threat but has a wide draw.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) VENTUROUS (not far back), (7) ICY NIGHT (better than last run), (9) BOOGIE SHOES (needed last run), (1) FEARLESS KITTY (problems last time) and (6) OUR EMILY (finding form) are some for the shortlist.

(2) MY CHERIE AMOUR, (3) TOP HONOURS and (4) AIRBUZZ are also high up on the list.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(11) ALFONSA SPAGONI has a wide draw but gets going late and could grab them.

(8) LESLIES PATHTOFAME found problems last time and could feature.

(5) FIERY DUKE should be having his peak run. Good chance.

(1) GIMME A RAINBOW ran below form last time but could get back on track.

(6) PACIFIC WINTER is coming off a short rest and takes it fresh.