Keep Captain Of Stealth on the radar

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) ZIPPY OVER has been threatening to leave the maiden ranks. While bred to be most effective over further, the fitting of blinkers should sharpen her enough to make a winning bid over this trip.

(5) PRINCESS LOUISA and (6) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have shown promise in their two starts and are likely to pose a threat with improvement and the step-up in trip.

(7) SHORT SHARP SHOCK, (9) DEFINING MOMENT and (3) ISLAND BEAUTY could improve to play a role.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) BENJAMIN and (2) QUEEN’S WOOD made their runs together from the rear in a stronger course-and-distance race last time. They finished beside each other. There should be little between them.

Last-start winner (5) SILENT TRIGGER will make his presence felt again.

(6) SILENT WAR shed his maiden status last time. He has scope to improve after a break.

(9) FAIRE ADVANTAGE won over this trip with blinkers. Must also be respected.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(3) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH is racing off a career-high mark after a fluent comeback win. He could have even more to offer. The one to beat.

The best-weighted (1) BELGARION needed his last run after a layoff. He should strip fitter.

(4) RAIN IN NEWMARKET finished ahead of Belgarion and should confirm on 1kg better terms.

(7) VERONICA MARS is 3.5kg better off and should get closer on these terms.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

The well-bred (5) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT may not appear the pick of the Bass-Robinson runners on riding arrangements. But she has run well in defeat in similar contests over 1,400m with the tongue-tie fitted. On the evidence of those displays, she could be looking for the extra 200m.

(1) DO ANGELS CRY and (3) DUPLICITY are consistent. They are likely to be competitive again.

(2) CELTIC NIGHT is better than her last start suggests and could make her presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(3) ALFRED’S GIRL was given a cheeky front-running ride when winning a stronger race on the Summer Course. Despite a hefty seven-point penalty, she looks well-placed to follow up if ridden with similar tactics. The runner-up in that race has since boosted that form in a feature for three-year-olds.

(5) DOUBLE CHECK and (6) SONG are likely to get closer on these revised weight terms, while Song’s half-sister (8) ISLE OF THE WINDS could also do better back over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

The well-bred (4) CIAO BELLA could not have been more impressive in making a winning debut and is best followed again.

The unbeaten (3) WHO DO YOU LOVE could also have more to offer over the extra 200m after successive 1,000m wins.

Last-start winners (6) MISS MARGUERITE, (2) BONIKA and (7) PORQUE TE VAS are likely to pick up the pieces should the favourites fluff their lines.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

The unbeaten (1) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE has won both his starts – over 1,000m and 1,200m – a tad cosily. He should have more to offer despite rising in grade.

(2) ALPINE CHALLENGE, a debut winner, was not disgraced in the East Cape Nursery and should acquit himself competitively again.

His fellow first-up scorers (3) CHARLES DICKENS and (5) MICHAEL FARADAY also have their say.

