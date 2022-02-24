Keep a close watch on Reignite

Reignite at his last win on Oct 23. The Donna Logan-trained gelding looks set for his fourth win at Kranji judging by his pleasing workout at Kranji yesterday morning.

On a quiet morning – which is always the case when racing is coming up on Saturday – Reignite showed up on the training track.

As expected, all eyes were on him and, to his credit, he turned in a pleasing gallop, running the 600m in 41.7sec.

The son of Sebring will see action in Race 3, with 3kg claimer Yusoff Fadzli astride.

It is a Class 4 Division 2 sprint over the sharp 1,100m on the Polytrack and it could be the race to “reignite” his campaign.

That campaign has so far yielded three wins and three runner-up spots. All that from just nine starts.

However, the last time he greeted the judge was in October last year when he turned on the burners to rush home a comfortable winner after lolling near the rear for most part of that 1,200m trip.

Then with trainer Mark Walker, it was last month that he had his first start for Donna Logan.

That day, on Jan 15, he ran into Lim’s Kosciuszko and finished sixth.

Logan then sent him to the races on Feb 2 and he ran a decent race – without winning.

He finished sixth to Illustrious.

Like most of the horses owned by the Te Akau Racing people, Reignite did not come cheap. He went under the hammer for $800,000.

He is still a long way off from recouping that investment – but he is getting there.

At last count, Reignite has cashed in $95,000. More could be on the way after Saturday.