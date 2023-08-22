Keep an eye on Pacific Gold

Pacific Gold (No. 3) finishing third to Rambo (No. 1) on July 8. Going on his trial performance on Tuesday, the David Kok-trained runner should make his presence felt in Sunday's Class 4 Div 1 race over 1,200m.

Sunday is Lion City Cup Day at Kranji.

That is the one racegoers are talking about.

It is the big one: $300,000 at stake and a field of “flyers” facing the starter.

But hold your horses.

There are other “nice” races on the undercard and one of them is the Class 4 showdown over the 1,200m.

It will bring together a big field of up-and-coming racers, including last-start winners Ghalib and Baby Twins.

Also among the entries are Luxury Brand, Show All Sixty-One and Lim’s Zoom.

And smack in the midst of the action will be Pacific Gold.

From trainer David Kok’s yard, this handsome five-year-old chestnut topped up his preparation for Sunday with a smart trial on Tuesday morning.

Taken out by Vlad Duric, he ran second to Kranji newcomer Colonel Son.

But the manner in which he finished, over the Polytrack 1,000m, was impressive.

Jumping from the outermost gate, Duric parked him second-last as the six runners settled into stride.

The former champion jockey moved his mount into fourth as they began to make that last turn leading up to the final stretch.

Sticking to the outside, he had lengths to make up on Colonel Son, the mount of Benny Woodworth.

But, as we were to find out, Pacific Gold was just getting his motor running and he revved up over the final 100m.

Alas, the momentum was with Colonel Son, who went on to take the trial by half a length.

The winner ran out the trip in 1min 01.80sec.

Pacific Gold has been coming along nicely but, to date, his claim to fame has only been a last-start third behind Rambo on July 8.

A one-time winner in Australia – that was over the 1,350m on Nov 13, 2022 – Pacific Gold could, and should, make his presence felt on Sunday.

Back to the solitary trial on Tuesday, the winner Colonel Son could be heading for good things.

He showed speed to lead all the way over the 1,000m and we should see him bring that trial form to the races.

Back in Australia, where he saw action before being flown out here, Colonel Son won a race at Moonee Valley.

It was over the 1,200m and, with Mark Zahra in the saddle, he made it an all-the-way affair.

Now under the charge of Mahadi Taib, Tuesday’s trial was Colonel Son’s first time in a competitive foray.

Mahadi has been patient with the four-year-old.

Watch for him when he does turn up in a race.

He could just make it a pillar-to-post affair.