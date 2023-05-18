Keep the faith with Quantum Theory in Race 6

Race 1 (1,600m)

Tricky opener.

(1) MISS CHRISTMAS is no star but takes on a moderate lot and could get off the mark.

She holds (4) IDEAL HEART and (3) KIT KAT KATIE on their recent meeting.

Two runners looking to improve are (6) A PLACE IN THE SUN, who is reported to be working well after a rest, and (2) SPRING OF ELIXIR, who is having her peak run.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) ROYAL GUIDE loved this trip last time and should be hard to oppose.

(1) KAMBULU was never travelling well last time and deserves another chance.

(2) ARCHIMIDES has been costly to follow but should be involved in the finish.

(3) CELTIC RUSH ran below form last time and could make the trifecta.

Watch debutant (7) TWENTY DRACHMA’S.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) MAGIC PRINCE is back on the straight track and should contest the finish.

(3) SAKA GOLD is running well and could challenge.

Watch newcomers (9) CAPSAICIN, (8) TURBO POWER and (10) KLITSGRAS – it could be worth it.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(7) DUENNA needed her debut run and should come on in heaps.

(2) SPARKLING JUBILEE is decent and can win being fresh.

(4) SOMEDAY MAYBE and (6) PRIMROSE PATH finished together last time and either could feature. Watch newcomer (8) FRANCINE.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) SAFE PASSAGE, the class horse in the race, drifted in the betting after a rest and never got into it.

But he is giving 8kg to year younger (2) EYE OF THE PROPHET, who is back over a preferred distance and whose rider can claim a further 1.5kg, and conceding 10kg to (7) WHAFEEF.

(5) TEAM GOLD is looking for minor money.

Race 6 (1,160m)

(1) QUANTUM THEORY found problems last time but, if things go his way, could resume winning ways.

(3) WIND WATER has yet to be out of the money in eight starts.

(4) CLEAVER GREENE has ability and needed his last run badly.

Recent maiden winner (7) PONTIAC has scope for improvement.

Race 7 (1,160m)

Lightly raced (5) COLDHARDSTARE has ability and should be involved in the finish. However, many are capable of challenging her.

(9) ROZARA was a length behind her but is 1.5kg better off after losing ground at the start.

(3) WHAT A HONEY needed her last run and could win fresh.

(6) VIVACIOUS SPIRIT and (11) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR could get into the quartet.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(4) NETTLETON appears a difficult customer but is improving with racing. She can win with some luck.

(2) SAMOA beat (3) TIME FOR CHARITY by a length last time but is 3kg worse off.

(7) TIZ MAGIC is doing better and could get into the reckoning this time.