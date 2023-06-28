Keep watch on Climate Control, Stratospheric

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN is improving and could be set for her best performance yet. (9) NEERAH showed good improvement from her debut and looks the one they all have to beat. (1) SOUTHERN STYLE is better than her last run would suggest and should be a threat. (2) TOGETHER AGAIN has done best over this distance and should also contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) RED BOMBER was an impressive debut winner and he will not surprise if he bounces back and score. (1) KYOMAI won at first time of asking for trainer Tony Peter. He might have more to offer. (2) PRINCEOFGREEN has improved and the further he goes the better he may well be. (5) HOTARUBI is knocking hard at the door. So, can also get involved in the finish.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) BARBARESCO has been heavily backed in both his starts but found one better both times. He does appear to stand out in this weaker race. (6) NO PLACE LIKE HOME has been fair in two starts and is open to improvement. (2) CAPTAIN TIK TOK is holding form and could finish in the money once again. (1) FAST DUTY has been disappointing but could play a minor role.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(9) THE INKOSANA has only won once in 12 races but has been consistent over this distance. He could get the run of the race from a decent draw. (10) CORAPI has lost his way of late but the blinkers are back on and he steps up in distance. This should lead to a better run. (2) ROMEO’S MAGIC has won twice over this course and distance and put up a better race last time. So, could be ready to strike. (3) NUCLEAR FORCE is badly drawn and coming off some modest efforts but could be the surprise package of the race if finding his best form.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) CLIMATE CONTROL has been a disappointment in that he has only one win to show. But that could be doubled up if things fall his way. (1) GREENLIGHT MAGIC was not disgraced when fifth last time out, his first run out the Maidens, so has more to offer. (3) IGNATIUS is not an easy ride but from pole position, should get the run of the race and will contest the finish.

(6) BRONZE SWORD would have picked up some confidence from his last win and that runner-up has subsequently won.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(4) STRATOSPHERIC has done Peter proud with two wins from just three starts since joining him. He has had some time to get over his recent fourth-placed finish and he can return to winning ways. (1) FAST LOVE has lost his way of late but could bounce back and earn some money. (2) LUCY IN THE SKY struggled in her last two starts but is well drawn and has a place chance. (3) NOW I GOT YOU is honest and is not out of it. (5) DESTINY OF SOULS is well drawn and should be right there at the finish. (7) CIAN THE CONQUEROR fluffed his lines last time but can bounce back. (8) LORD VARYS is better than his last run and could finish in the money once again.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(6) MABONENG did well to win her last start and gets the vote, but she got a five-point penalty for that win and it may well anchor her. (1) RATTLE BAG is holding form and could win one of these days. (3) GREEN SCEPTRE has some fair recent form but is not well drawn. (5) SPRING WILL COME is better than the last run would suggest and must be included in all perms.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(9) SEA ANEMONE returns from a break but trainer Mike de Kock always has them fit enough to win. She could have made the improvement that is expected of her. (1) RUNNING RIFLES won first time up after a rest and is clearly a threat. (3) BLOOMINGTON is usually not too far back and can get involved with the finish. (4) SHE’S A RAINBOW bounced back to score last time out but is badly drawn.

Race 9 (1,000m)

3) BROSNAN is coming of his maiden win and could have more to offer. (1) INSATIABLE is unreliable but was just touched off last time and can go one better. (4) CLEAN LIVING broke a dry spell for the yard when winning earlier this month and deserves respect. (2) QHAWE LAMI showed improvement when getting his maiden win and could have more to come.