Keeping ‘Kosi’ on top by ‘trial’ and error

Lim's Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) bringing up the last of his 13 wins in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on March 25. Trainer Daniel Meagher doubted his fitness pre-race, but one trial proved to be enough. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Daniel Meagher is the first to admit that finding the right formula for Lim’s Kosciuszko had been a bit of a fluke.

In his post-Raffles Cup victory debrief on March 25, the Australian trainer let in he had sweated all week over his champion being short of one barrier trial heading into the Group 1 race.

He was obviously happy to be proven wrong after the smashing win.

Unsurprisingly, Meagher’s 13-time winner will head into his biggest test yet on May 20, the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) with only one barrier trial under the belt.

As it turned out, Lim’s Kosciuszko’s third Group 1 success in the Raffles Cup (1,600m) was not the only cornerstone to the blueprint.

“I was wrong about needing two trials for Kosi,” said Meagher.

“How much more improvement can he take from one more trial when he was already at his peak?

“I went into the Raffles Cup with three gallops and one trial. He won then.

“But, actually, I also went into the (Group 3) Merlion Trophy with one gallop and one trial. He also won then.

“By default, I’ve trained him really well (laughs). That worked and why would I want to change it?

“Sometimes, we overthink things. We just need to keep things simple.”

And just like for the two previous templates, Lim’s Kosciuszko stepped out for that last crucial blowout in the penultimate week.

The Kermadec five-year-old travelled four wide under a firm restraint from race-rider Wong Chin Chuen for the most part, but still took third place within a ½-length off speedier customers King Arthur and Lucky Jinsha.

“CC Wong said it was one of his best trials. He’s ready to go,” said Meagher, who sits in eighth spot on 10 winners from only 78 runners.

“It was a good trial – it was a proper trial for mine.”

Meagher hails from his father (ex-Kranji trainer) John’s old school of just letting horses “train within themselves”.

Reading between the lines, by “proper”, he meant a hit-out where horses are not knocked around to break any records, but still look a million dollars.

Especially nine days ahead of his grand final, the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 20.

“To me, the trial was more of a confidence booster,” he said.

“He doesn’t do 37s or 38s – never in his life has he done that. I just keep him ticking over.

“I do a lot of conditioning with him every day, just simple work.

“He just eats and drinks and does light gallops. He then has good stimulation trials, just to get his heart pumping.

“He doesn’t need to see a trial. It’s a bit different for unraced horses, but I back my system; it’s worked so far.”

Despite the lofty heights Meagher has scaled with Lim’s Kosciuszko (named after Australia’s highest peak), and Lim’s Lightning just before, complacency is one word that is not in his psyche.

The memory of Lim’s Lightning coming out of the 2021 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup after he was hurt in a freak accident on the eve of the race is still raw.

It cost the champion miler a historic clean sweep of the Singapore Triple Crown series; he claimed the other two legs.

With Singapore sizzling under the current heat wave, Meagher is taking no chances with the horse long touted as Lim’s Lightning’s heir apparent, and who has now joined him as Kranji’s highest rated horse, both on 113 points.

“It’s been really hot recently, hotter than usual. A lot of horses are feeling the heat, especially if you have to trial at 10am,” he said.

“Kosi’s always been cool, calm and collected. But I didn’t know how he’d handle the heat as he’s been in work for a long time.

“I just want him to talk to me and make sure he’s okay – every time he works, especially after a gallop or a trial like today.

“I just want to see how he recovers, how he eats and how he drinks. I also give him a trot-up.

“I’m only happy once I’ve done all of that, dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s.

“It sounds like I’m going over the top, but I want to tick these boxes 100 per cent.

“I’m extremely happy because he’s done just that.”