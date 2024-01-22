Kellady hurts eye socket

Gemilang suddenly reared in the parade ring before Race 8 on Jan 20, hitting Matthew Kellady in his face.

Jockey Matthew Kellady is facing some time on the sidelines, following a freak accident at the Kranji races on Jan 20.

The incident occurred when Kellady’s horse Gemilang suddenly reared in the parade ring before Race 8, his head hitting the rider in the face.

Startled by the impact, the 44-year-old Ipoh-born Singaporean rider lost his balance and fell off.

Luckily, the fall itself was harmless, but Gemilang’s “backheader” did some damages.

“At first, I thought there was nothing wrong. Only my right eye was swollen,” said Kellady.

“I was applying iced water around my eye when my nose bled. The doctor then sent me to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

“CT scans and X-rays showed I had multiple fractures to my eye socket. I have another appointment tomorrow to see if there is any more displacement. I will then discuss with my specialist to see if I need surgery.”

Kellady has a medical specialist on his phonebook as he has unfortunately not had the best of luck on the track.

In two separate falls, he fractured his skull in 2009 and suffered brain trauma in 2010, both needing surgery. The latest was luckily not as serious.

“The worse pain was to lose the winning ride on Hurricane (went to Manoel Nunes) in the last race,” said Kellady.

“I hope I don’t need surgery as I’m already like Iron Man. I don’t need more plates in my face.”

