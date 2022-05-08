 Kentucky Derby to Rich Strike, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Kentucky Derby to Rich Strike

Kentucky Derby to Rich Strike
Jockey Sonny Leon winning the Kentucky Derby on Rich Strike. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
May 08, 2022 10:57 pm

WASHINGTON - Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who got into the field only on Friday, pulled off a stunning upset in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The colt, trained by Eric Reed and ridden by Sonny Leon, gained a place in the field when Ethereal Road was scratched.

He powered ahead in the final straight of the 2,000m race to snatch the victory in the final strides at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Zandon and Epicenter, two of the favourites in a wide-open field of 20, were duelling down the stretch, after overtaking Japanese raider, Crown Pride. 

But Rich Strike surged past on the inside for the greatest upset in terms of odds since 1913, when 91-1 long shot Donerail won the first event in US flat racing’s Triple Crown. 

Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, finished second.

Galabier can lead throughout again
Racing

Monday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Related Stories

King Arthur reigns supreme

Nunes can bounce back

Teetan the star with four winners

Zandon, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat, was third. - AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING