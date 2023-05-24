Khumalo to set things straight for Questor

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) QUESTOR has not done much wrong in two defeats. He looks hard to oppose. S’manga Khumalo, who takes over the ride, would like to prove he can get the job done.

(1) ARTURO makes his debut representing a strong jockey-trainer combination.

(3) FUTURE AFRICA also makes his debut and the betting should tell his story.

(7) SWISS WALT showed progress after being gelded. He is likely to improve further and can contest the finish.

(11) WINNING GRACE should come on from her debut fifth.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Trainer Justin Snaith has brought a number of runners down for this meeting and (10) RENOWNED could start things off nicely for him. Showing improvement off his debut and that this is not a strong field, he would not be a surprise winner.

(4) MANCHESTER FIGHTER has made the trip from the Western Cape, so there could be improvement coming from the two-year-old gelding.

(16) PUBLIC BENEFIT has improved with each run and should be right there at the finish again.

(14) THE CHARIOTEER can also improve off a fair debut.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) SAVIC may have met some fair horses recently and could be ready to win.

(2) AMAZING COLOURS has run well in all three starts. The filly is sure to be right there again.

(10) STAGE PLAY was only run out of it late on the Polytrack last time and could contest the finish.

(4) EXCLUSIVELY YOURS also showed improvement last time and could earn some more money.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) MOHANDAS is clearly better than his local debut. He petered out at the finish on the Polytrack but is likely to bounce back.

(1) WOODLAND RIDGE has been in good form without winning and should fight out the finish.

If reserve runner (18) MARI MARIE gets a run, she might blow them away as she was most unlucky on the Polytrack last time. She was caught too far out of her ground when front-runners ruled the day.

(10) WESTERN JACK showed improvement after being gelded and could do better this time.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) KHAYA’S HOPE was expected by most to be seen earlier in a couple of features but appears in this. Hopefully, all is well with him. He could prove best in an interesting race.

(1) MOUNT ANDERSON and (3) INHERIT THE RAIN have been in good form and could finish in the money.

(5) BUSH TRACKER was very impressive in his last two wins and is clearly a danger.

(6) SILVER FALCON is out at the weights but won well last time. The in-form gelding is sure to be a lively runner.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson sends out (8) VENUS DE MILO, who looks a big runner in an open race.

The Fairview track could still be soft for this meeting and this filly has run her best recent race on a soft track.

She is, however, badly drawn and there are many dangers.

(5) SILVERY BLUE is in good form and deserves a winning turn.

(9) GET IT DONE showed improvement last time and can go one better.

(11) SALIENT POINT won on local debut and could have more in the tank.

Race 7 (1,000m)

The Western Cape-based trainers can dominate this race.

(9) HUNTING TRIP, who represents the Snaith outfit, is on the up. The filly has won both recent runs under jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe.

She beat (10) BODY ELECTRIC comfortably last time and is better off at the weights this time. She can follow up.

(3) PHEDRA has not been as good recently as she had been earlier this season. But she is speedy and will try to keep the local hopes alive.

(5) WINTER FURI disappointed last start but will finish closer this time around.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(10) FOREST SPY has been dropping in the merit rating after his recent disappointing Polytrack runs. He could prove to be of some value in this competitive race.

(3) SPYDAS CORNER makes his local debut. He did well in KwaZulu-Natal and deserves respect.

(5) RIMAAH returns to the turf and could surprise.

(8) LEDELL’S ECHO is speedy and could make all the running.

(9) ANGEL DEB’S ran well above her rating last time and should do well.

Race 9 (1,200m)

Trainer Andre Nel does not go home often without a winner when raiding the Eastern Cape. He has won the last race a couple of times.

Hopefully, this trend continues with (12) AXL. The gelding has been a bit disappointing this season but his last-start fourth was good enough to win this race.

(2) CAITLYNS BOY has been impressive on the Polytrack since joining trainer Alan Greeff but the turf is the question mark.

(5) MADAME VICKI went too quickly for her own good last time and could do better this time.

(7) SON OF ZEUS is unreliable but scored well last time.