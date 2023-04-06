Kilmonivaig is cherry ripe for maiden salute

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) SAVIC has run some decent races without winning in the Western Cape and has made the trip down representing Snaith Racing. The last run is best ignored and she can recoup some losses by taking out this race.

(8) PARIS LASS has found one too good in both of her starts and met a decent filly last time out. She should be right there at the finish once again. There are numerous runners making their debuts but they are going to have to be good to beat the selections.

(12) THREE ROCKS is a Heavenly Blue filly who carries the flag for the strong Richard Fourie-Alan Greeff combination.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) WAR LAUNCH quickened nicely when winning on debut. He made a visit to Kenilworth for his next start and was not disgraced when fourth. Back on his home track, he could be hard to beat.

Trainer Gavin Smith has won a lot of these juvenile races this season and both (3) BRIDGERTON and (8) WAZ WOUTER showed promise on their debuts and are open to improvement.

(4) FAIRY KNIGHT showed promise on his Polytrack debut and could be better than rated. Once again, there are a few newcomers but they will need to be good to beat the selection.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(11) KILMONIVAIG is making good headway and was doing his best work at the finish last time out. This distance suits and he is the one to beat.

Smith pulled out newcomer (17) THE WINTER LAKE when they changed tracks last time. So he could have been saved for this race and looks the joker in the pack.

(1) WOODLAND RIDGE disappointed on the Polytrack last time out and is likely to be better on the grass.

(2) SIBERIAN FOX is battling to win a race but is knocking at the door and they have to come and fetch him this time.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) BELLE OF BELIZE has been a disappointment of late but is back over her favourite distance and looks the right one in this line-up.

(2) WISHFUL GIRL LINN needed her Polytrack debut and is best weighted for this race. Danger.

(7) MADAME VICKI was full of running when winning last time out. That was only her second run in the province and she has scope for more wins. She is out at the weights but can still run a big race.

(4) PAM’S PRINCESS and (5) TWICE TO HEAVEN have finished close up between them and could earn some money. So, too, could (3) FLAME FLOWER.

Race 5 (1,600m)

It will not be a surprise if (2) BLONDE ACT wins again as the last victory was full of merit.

(3) SLINGS AND ARROWS ran above his rating last time. Go close.

(5) KEEP IT SECRET has a good record at this course and should be right there at the finish.

(9) CHERRY ANO is unbeaten in three starts and is very gutsy, so could also be a danger.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) SANTA THERESE has mixed her form but has still won twice. She is well weighted for this.

(2) IDEAL ANGEL may have been disappointing last time out but she has made rapid progress this season and is distance suited.

(3) Western Cape visitor VERONICA MARS deserves respect.

(4) FIRST STREET has not won for a while but is capable of running well over this course and distance and can earn some money.

Race 7 (2,000m)

Both (1) SILVERLINKS and (2) LOVE IS A ROSE are in top form.

(5) MEDLERS TART won nicely on local debut and did even better when winning last time out.

(6) VIRGINIA SWEET is a model of consistency and can earn some more money.

Race 8, (1,200m)

(15) PEDRO has run well in two starts at this course. Has claims.

(4) BETHEL won well last time out but is unreliable. The Smith-trained (5) MODERN MAGICIAN and (7) GLOBETONIC have been disappointing of late but would not be surprise winners.

(13) PICTURE THE MOMENT is course-and-distance suited and is not out of it.