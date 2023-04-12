King Arthur underlines intentions

Less than a week after we witnessed an exciting Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint – the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge – the focus is again on Kranji’s speedsters as they prepare for another showdown over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Only this time, it is the big boys who will do battle.



It is a handicap race but race-goers are already throwing caution to the wind as they set their eyes firmly on two talented sprinters currently occupying stalls at Kranji.



It is all about the topweight King Arthur (59kg) and the No. 2, Lucky Jinsha (54.5kg).



Few can blame them.



With ratings of 104 and 95 respectively, the pair leap from the page like a centrefold in a men’s magazine.



You cannot take your eyes off them.



Well, King Arthur was out on the training track on Tuesday morning doing what he does best – that is, ruling the roost.



And he looked good doing that.



Lucky Jinsha, with an excellent trial victory last Thursday, will probably strut his stuff in a gallop on Wednesday morning.



So, for now at least, it remained all about the “King”.



Ridden by 2022 champion apprentice and King Arthur’s “best buddy”, Yusoff Fadzli, the nine-time winner made light work of the 600m gallop, running out the trip in 39.40sec.



It was a no-nonsense sort of workout, one that will surely top him up sufficiently for the journey coming up on Sunday.



Set to carry the No. 1 saddlecloth into the $100,000 Class 1 contest, King Arthur looks the real deal and trainer Donna Logan would have heard good things from her 2kg-claiming apprentice jockey when he returned to the yard.



And why not?



Right now, the five-year-old is closing in on half a million dollars in prize money and a good showing on Sunday will sweeten the pot considerably.



Last time, on March 25, King Arthur ran fourth to Golden Monkey in a similar sort of race. That was on the turf.



Come Sunday, it will be on the alternate surface which, on pure statistics, does seem to be King Arthur’s preferred surface.



After all, he has scored six of his nine wins on the Polytrack.



So, what is there stopping him from putting in another winning show?



One thing, definitely.



We are talking about Kranji’s 2022 Polytrack champion Lucky Jinsha.



We have yet to see him being presented on the training track.



But you can bet 2022 champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons will have him looking like a million bucks.



Another one to watch in that Class 1 sprint could be Sky Eye.



Prepared by Jason Lim, Sky Eye had Wong Chin Chuen in the saddle when he ran out the 600m in an easy 40.20.



A six-year-old by Per Incanto, his last-start second in that race won by Golden Monkey was a brave effort.



With apprentice Jamil Sarwi doing the steering, Sky Eye found the front rather easily and tried to make it all the way.



But Golden Monkey was only playing the stalking game.



And, when push came to shove, Sky Eye was swamped and beaten a length.



A versatile sort, he has won on both surfaces.



In late 2022, he ran some bold races, finishing second in two races won by Lucky Jinsha (Sept 17) and King Arthur (Oct 2).



Like always, he will turn in a bold showing.



The question which remains is: Will it be good enough?



Well, we will see.



Outside of the Class 1 top event, City Gold Forward staked his claim in the Class 3 sprint over 1,200m on grass.



With Manoel Nunes entrusted with the reins, the David Kok-trained galloper ran out the 600m in 40.60.



It was a solid piece of work from a horse whose two runs at Kranji have produced a second and a third placing.



Already a winner of three sprints in Australia before being flown here to continue his racing, the now five-year-old put up a decent show last time.



Like his debut effort, he charged home from behind to finish third to General Command in a hotly contested Class 3 sprint.



That day, on April 1, when ridden by Benny Woodworth, it was noted in the stewards’ report that he overraced in the back straight.



If he settles well on Sunday and gets a trouble-free run, City Gold Forward could come close to getting his first Kranji win.



Victory will be extra sweet.



It will also be the first for the Hong Kong-owned City Gold Stable, which races horses in other parts of the world but is new to the Singapore racing scene.