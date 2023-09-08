King Of The Gauls to find this easier

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) ABADDON started at long odds on debut but finished a close second. Should build on that.

(10) CHAMPONELLE was just four lengths off the unbeaten Sovereign State last time. Watch.

(13) BEACH PALACE was not far back either on debut. Consider.

First-timer (9) PLETTENBERG is worth monitoring in the market.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) ONE SMART COOKIE made a promising debut. Live chance up against a few newcomers.

(3) PRANKSTER was a well-beaten fourth on debut but is likely to make good improvement, as should (7) THESUPERNOVASTAR.

(10) MADAME ZEE is a long-time maiden but has not been far back at recent outings.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) CUE THE REBEL has found the money in all three starts and has a hefty handicap rating. If the handicappers have got it right, Sean Tarry’s filly could be hard to beat.

(6) PIECE BY PIECE has shown some promise in competitive maidens and goes well on this course. Rachel Venniker claims her 1.5kg allowance for Michael Roberts, all in the filly’s favour.

(4) WITCHWOOD has finished close-up in two starts in blinkers. She goes the extra furlong but should be in the firing line.

(3) PRETTY ANALIA has been consistent and finished just ahead of Witchwood when they last met. The filly will go close again.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(7) KING OF THE GAULS ran into a strong maiden field on debut. With Richard Fourie up, he will have many admirers.

(5) TEATIME TIPPLE was a touch disappointing when well backed on this course last time. Drops back in trip and should go closer.

(6) COTTON RON has shown best recent form on the Poly and the yard is in form.

(3) RAILROAD has shown patches of ability. Money chance at best.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(13) KITTY MO has been making steady improvement for an in-form stable. The little extra should suit and she rates a strong chance.

(8) FLIGHT DISPLAY finished behind Kitty Mo when they last met but both step up in trip. Not much between the two.

(1) PRINCESS AZARIAH has been a beaten favourite at her last two starts and can make amends.

(10) DYMONDIA showed marked improvement second-up. Will also enjoy the extra.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(14) CAPTAIN MARSALA improved with blinkers on. Drawn the widest again, which will make things tricky.

(11) LAST ONE STANDING has finished close-up in two sprints and this will suit better. (12) CONNOISSEUR looks set for significant improvement.

(10) ANDY COOGLE improved in blinkers. Back on turf, he can finish in the money.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) EVENING PRIMROSE has feature race form in useful company.(10) DESERT ROSE has shown steady form since returning from the Cape. (4) ASIYE PHAMBILI has improved since arriving in KwaZulu-Natal and was a comfortable winner last time. Well in at the weights, she can go in again. (6) MAGICAL FLIGHT finished behind Asiye Phambili when they last met. Include in calculations.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) PATRONAGE is a veteran but has been in good form over course and distance. With a 1.5kg allowance, he must be a big runner.

(6) NEITHERHERENORTHER has run his best races over course and distance. Should go close.

(2) PERFECT OUTLOOK was a recent maiden winner from a lengthy break. Light weight will help.

(4) THE GLIDING FISH has bottom weight and goes well over course and distance.