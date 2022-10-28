Kings Shield reigns as Purton dominates

Kings Shield (inside) beating the favourite Apache Pass narrowly to give jockey Zac Purton the first leg of his treble on Wednesday.

Erasing the memories of an unsuccessful Seoul campaign, Kings Shield re-established his status as Hong Kong’s premier dirt-course galloper with a stirring win in the Class 2 Kwok Shui Handicap (1,650m) under Zac Purton at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

Headed by the favourite Apache Pass at the 700m, the front-running Kings Shield responded strongly to Purton’s urgings in the final 200m. In a tense battle to the line, it was Kings Shield who put his neck where it mattered most.

It was, fittingly, his fifth win over the course and distance at a meeting staged solely on dirt.

Ninth of 13 runners behind Winner’s Man in the Group 3 Korea Cup (1,800m, sand) in Seoul on Sept 4, Kings Shield was sent to Conghua by trainer Frankie Lor after returning to Hong Kong before resuming in style on Wednesday.

Despite carrying 135lb (61.3kg), the seven-year-old Scat Daddy gelding stamped his authority on the same race he won last season.

“It was a good, tough win. I rode him patiently,” said Purton. “He did a good job.”

Purton went on to complete a treble, which left the five-time Hong Kong champion with a 17-win lead in the 2022/23 championship over Vincent Ho (14).

The Australian also scored on Fiery Diamond, by a nose, in the second section of the Class 4 Sha Tsui Handicap (1,200m) and aboard Yes We Can in the Class 4 Tai Ho Handicap (1,650m). Both gallopers are trained by Benno Yung.

Ho piloted dirt-track revelation Super Win Dragon to an impressive success in the Class 3 Tsuen Fu Handicap (1,200m) for trainer Chris So.

Since being switched back to the dirt last season, Super Win Dragon has snared three wins and two seconds from five attempts. - HKJC