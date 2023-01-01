Kinky Boots looks a shoo-in for a second win

Race 1 (1,000m)

The trainer’s comment on (12) CIVIL PRINCESS is “above average filly” and she looks well placed. The one to watch.

(1) VAR PARK has run some respectable races and the gelding is overdue. He looks to have needed his last race and should make big improvement.

(3) DUNGEONS is holding form and could get closer in this contest but, along with Var Park and (2) IRON SKY, has drawn on the inside. Iron Sky disappointed but returns quickly and could show much more this time.



Race 2 (1,400m)

(11) OCTOBER FAIR has had breaks between races and is taking her time to come to hand. She has shown potential and having drawn well after a rest could fire up.

(12) WRITTENINTHESAND made progress when tried around the bend in her second start as well. She has not drawn as well as October Fair but could still be the biggest danger. A wide draw may not spoil the chances of (2) POWERS THAT BE who may be taken to the front early. She is improving and could keep going.

(3) SKY VELOCITY and (1) ELUSIVE FIRE could partake in the prizes on form.



Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) FISH EAGLE has sprinted well but gives the impression he is looking for the extra distance. He has room for good improvement.

(7) ARCHIMIDES should be the one to catch again. He tries Turffontein for the first time, along with (12) SILVANO’S SONG, who caught the eye in his last start. A well-bred son of Silvano, he has needed time to mature.

(8) CAMLICOURT is learning how to race and ran a fair race after a rest last time. He just needs to get the timing right.



Race 4 (1,400m)

Best weighted (3) UNDER YOUR SPELL is a versatile multiple Graded race winner who could land it if at her best.

But (8) DUKE OF SUSSEX beat a massive field to win the Grand Heritage after an impressive win over further and could be on the up still.

Stablemate (6) DYCE put in brave work only to be beaten ½ length by the former and is 1.5kg better off. So could turn it around, especially if the going is on top.

(5) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS is 4kg better off with Duke Of Sussex for 2¼ lengths and could be even more dangerous. He did well with top weight last time.



Race 5 (1,400m)

The Grade 3 Tony Ruffel Stakes could turn into a match between (2) ROYAL VICTORY and (1) THUNDERSTRUCK on merit ratings. Royal Victory finished 1½ lengths ahead of Thunderstruck in the Dingaans and could confirm . But the race may be run to suit Thunderstruck, who could outsprint this field if allowed to.

(5) ARIVIDICIO and (4) GOLDEN PROSPECT have finished behind the top-rated colts but had excuses in those heats and need to be taken seriously.



Race 6 (1,400m)

Debut winner (7) KINKY BOOTS is quickly entered in the Grade 3 Three Troikas Stakes and could go well. She is taking on stronger rivals but is bred to be even better over the longer distance.

(3) ROCK THE FOX turned in a solid performance to take third in the Grade 3 Fillies Mile last time. She should confirm with stablemate (2) BLESS MY STARS, who seems a lot better than that run.

(5) MORAINE has beaten Rock The Fox and she, too, looks a lot better than her last run when she battled to quicken.

(4) QUEEN OF SMOKE and (1) MISS COOL cannot be ignored.



Race 7 (1,800m)

Grade 1 Summer Cup hero (1) PUERTO MANZANO is back for his blow-out before a crack at the Cape Met. He was thoroughly impressive coming from way off the pace to win the Cup but will need to be on his toes in a small field.

(2) RED SAXON is unbeaten over the course and distance and enjoys a long duel to the wire. He may test Puerto Manzano even though not well weighted.

Watch out for youngster (5) ELECTRIC GOLD who impressed last time and (3) SECOND BASE.



Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) SILVER HILLS won her maiden without much fanfare but the manner of the victory suggests more to come. She is taking on an MR 94 field and will be tested.

(8) TULIP TREE is getting better with each run and could complete a hat-trick of wins.

(2) BUREAU DES LEGENDE has been hard to catch, winning her last two as she liked. She is unbeaten in two tries over the course and distance.

(1) TERRA TIME was not disgraced in a feature over a bit further at this venue and could show the strength of that form. More useful types can upset.