Kiss Me Captain beats her rivals for affection

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) MAX THE MAGICIAN, the only winner in the race, enjoyed the longer distance and should make a bold bid to follow up.

(3) HOLOCENE enjoyed the extra trip and finished strongly. She should hold (2) BATTLE OF KURSK, who is improving with racing and found problems last time.

(8) DAKOTA CAT, the only filly in the race, has her blinkers removed. Watch for a big run.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) MO THE MAN comes from franked form. If he keeps up the gallop, he could hold off (2) FREE MOVEMENT, who should challenge strongly.

(3) FAST DUTY ran below form last time, but finished second before that.

(5) TIME TO MEDITATE could do better with blinkers over the shorter distance.

Race 3 (1,160m)

Five runners in the Grade 2 WSB SA Fillies Nursery have yet to taste defeat, of which three are on hat-trick bids and the other two come off impressive debut wins.

Stable companions (1) AMERICAN GRAFFITI and (7) MRS GERIATRIX, as well as (4) LEAVING LAS VEGAS, have won both their starts.

(2) CULLINAN BLUE and (8) RANI OF KITTUR won on their first attempts.

(3) HEIRLOOM and (11) SO SEDUCTIVE cannot be ignored for the money. Great race.

Race 4 (1,160m)

Two fillies, (7) AMBER ROCK (narrowly beaten on debut) and (8) RIPPLE EFFECT (solid form), take on the six males in the Grade 2 WSB SA Nursery and cannot be ignored with 2.5kg less to shoulder.

(5) LUCKY LAD won both starts in workmanlike fashion and showed heart.

(6) PURE PREDATOR and (1) FIRE ‘N FLAMES renew rivalry and either could get into the action.

Race 5 (1,000m)

The Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Computaform Sprint could prove a straight fight between four-year-old entire (1) MASTER ARCHIE and five-year-old mare (9) PRINCESS CALLA.

The battle for the minor money is tricky, but (10) SHEELA gets the nod, closely followed by KwaZulu-Natal raider (4) ISIVUNGUVUNGU, (12) GOBSMACKED and (11) BIG BURN.

Race 6 (2,000m)

The Grade 1 WSB Premier’s Champions Challenge finds (11) RAIN IN HOLLAND back to her best form. The mare is favourite to take honours.

(12) BILLY BOWLEGS should challenge strongly and rates the danger.

(1) PUERTO MANZANO could get into the reckoning if he finds his best form.

Last-start winner (4) NEBRAAS will do better if there is strong early pace.

Race 7 (1,160m)

The Grade 2 WSB Camelia Stakes for fillies and mares has a good field but what beats (8) KISS ME CAPTAIN should win. (1) BON VIVANT never got into it last time but could resume winning ways at this venue.

(5) COLD FACT is running well and should make a race of it.

Stablemates (3) STIPTELIK and (6) WHOA WHOA WHOA have good form.

Race 8 (2,000m)

The three-year-olds could dominate the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Gerald Rosenberg Stakes for fillies and mares.

(8) BLESS MY STARS was not at her best in the Oaks and could redeem herself.

(10) EMIRATE GINA never produced in the Classic and is a lot better than that.

Of the older runners, (5) TERRA TIME could turn it around with (6) BUREAU DES LEGENDE.