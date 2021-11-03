Kitty Cat Chat has loads of ability

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) GIVERNY has found one better in both starts over this trip. Could be third-time lucky.

(4) MARGIN CALL also finished second in her only go over this distance, so will be looking to go one better.

(5) NTINGA must improve to get closer.

(1) PERFECT TRUST tries this trip for the first time in her peak outing.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) NAVY STRENGTH and (4) MILLAHUE are maturing colts and should go close over this trip with further improvement.

(7) ELECTRIC WARRIOR would have tightened up after a pleasing comeback run from a rest and gelding operation.

(8) SPIRIT OF SILVANO attracted betting support on debut. He was not disgraced.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) RAGNAR LOTHBROK was outrun only late over 1,400m last time, having led for much of the way. He ought to have come on.

(3) BLUFF ON BLUFF and (4) BOISTEROUS BUDDY, who may have needed his last start, have scope for improvement.

(1) EMPIRE GLORY can be tossed in to juice up the novelty bets.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) KITTY CAT CHAT made quite the impression when reeling off a hat-trick last season. She was a fluent winner at her only start over this trip and rates as the one to beat.

(3) BRIANNA is a last-start winner and is useful in her own right.

(7) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY comes into this on better terms and could pose a threat.

(2) GREEN LIGHT GAL, (5) CARIBBEAN SUNSET and (8) SONIC BURST have claims.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) MA BLACK impressed with a winning comeback and may well have escaped with just a three-point penalty.

(3) SEEKING PEACE and (5) CHILLY WINTER are better off at the weights. Have claims.

(1) SAFE TO ASSUME proved that her second start was all wrong when showing a return to form after a rest in a stronger contest.

(6) EUROPEANA has shown her best form up the straight and may well enjoy a hot tempo.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(1) FYNBOS had excuses for a disappointing comeback run but a better showing can be expected.

(2) DO ANGELS CRY has run on well to fill the runner-up berth in her last two starts. She could go one better in this.

(3) FRENCH DECLARATION and (4) HELEN'S BLUSH would've needed their most recent outings and should be better over this trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CELTIC NIGHT has scope and is effective over this trip so, with improvement, will be competitive despite a rise in class.

(2) CRIMSON PRINCESS and in-form (3) GREY PRINCESS are closely matched on recent form and are likely to pose a threat.

(4) SACHA is distance suited.

(7) MAGNA MATER is a recent maiden winner another likely improver.