Knicks Go’s Breeders’ Cup

Jockey Joel Rosario guiding the grey Knicks Go to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic over 2,000m on dirt at Del Mar, California, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the US$6 million (S$8.1 million) Breeders' Cup Classic yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Britain-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown.

Japanese horses captured the nation's historic first two Classic victories in the two-day equine event at Del Mar, where yesterday's nine races were worth US$21 million.

Knicks Go delivered trainer Brad Cox his first victory in the 2,000m Classic in 1min 59.57sec, with jockey Joel Rosario guiding the horse to a 23/4-length triumph.

"He's a tremendous horse. A champion now," said Cox. "Just very proud of the performance. Very proud of what our team has done."

The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit, whose Kentucky Derby victory remains under investigation after a positive test for banned substances, was second.

Another Cox-trained horse, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, finished third.

"He was really fast," said Rosario, of Knicks Go. "He likes to run. He said, 'Come on chase me.' I had nobody around, so I let him run his race. He was amazing."

There was little worry about Knicks Go's jump to the lead from the start.

"I didn't get nervous," said Lee Jin-woo of the ownership group, Korea Racing Authority, through a translator. "Because I knew Knicks Go loves a fast track."

It was hard for Cox to watch his crowning moment.

"It was a hard one to watch but a great one to watch," said Cox. "They are like your kids. When they face each other, it's tough to watch."

Yibir charged late to deliver the US$4 million Turf for the third and biggest victory of the weekend for Godolphin Stables, trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick after Saturday's Juvenile Turf and Saturday's Mile.

"To have three winners on the world stage is just fantastic," said Appleby. "What a weekend."

Said Godolphin USA president Jimmy Bell. "It has been surreal."

Yibir, who went off at 8-1 odds, covered the 2,400m grass course in 2min 25.90sec, with Irish-bred horses Broome second and Teona third.

"I can't quite believe what he did," said Buick, of Yibir. "He was pulling my arms out for the first half. I thought we were in trouble. I thought we had done too much, but he got momentum when he headed for home."

Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the US$2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.