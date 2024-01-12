Koh is counting on Sacred Buddy

The Desmond Koh-trained Sacred Buddy (Iskandar Rosman) landing a shock $158 win at his debut in an Open Maiden race (1,200m) at Kranji on Nov 4.

In only a handful of starts, Sacred Buddy has already given the impression of a horse who should more than earn his oats at Kranji.

On debut in an Open Maiden race (1,200m) on Nov 4, punters actually took a wide berth of the unraced Sacred Falls four-year-old.

Other than a barrier-trial second, the New Zealand-bred had not really jumped out of the page at his morning workouts.

The $158 shot bolted in despite a testing run up front outside the leader.

He was entitled to weaken out of it first-up, but it was the other 13 rivals who were left standing when he cleared out in the last 300m.

The odds were obviously not as generous second-up ($9), even in a tougher Class 4 contest with the likes of Greatham Boy and Silo in the mix.

He did not disappoint, though, staging a stirring battle with Silo inside the last 200m, only to go down by a short head.

In retrospect, the connections sending Silo to Hong Kong to continue his racing career can only serve to enhance his credentials.

Singaporean trainer Desmond Koh, who booked Malaysian jockey Iskandar Rosman in Sacred Buddy’s two starts, said he had cottoned on to the gelding’s combativeness from Day 1.

“He’s a very gutsy little horse, he’s very game. He loves the racing game,” said Koh.

“He always works very well and it shows in his will to win, even when he ran second at his last start.

“We knew he had ability from Day 1. We just didn’t expect him to win first-up.

“He has such an explosive quality. It’s too bad he does not know that the turf club is closing (on Oct 5).

“We will enjoy the moment for now. Hopefully, we can still have fun with him in the next nine months.”

With the Novice field Sacred Buddy is pitted against not looking overly strong, the Blazing Expectations Stable might well raise another toast.

But two new variables have been thrown into the equation – a first test on Polytrack in the $75,000 race over 1,200m and a new rider doing the steering duties on his back, A’Isisuhairi Kasim.

“I just want to try him on Polytrack. It’s better to know now than later,” said Koh.

“I think he should be able to handle the two different surfaces equally well.

“Iskandar is used to him and would have been the normal booking. But he currently has some permit issues, and is not riding this week.

“I then booked Harry. He rode him at his last gallop on Wednesday, and they went okay.

“Harry was happy enough with the workout.”

Koh mustered 16 winners for a 16th-placed finish in 2023. It is a below-average score for the Singapore Derby-winning trainer (Chase Me in 2012), but, considering his downsized string of only 18 horses, he has done well.

The fact that Flying Nemo on 68 points is his highest-rated horse also tells the story.

The Vespa four-year-old, who claimed the last race of the opening meeting to Singapore’s last season on Jan 6, is, with Sacred Buddy, about Koh’s only two horses who can still set his pulses racing.

“Flying Nemo has a good engine and is very game. He needs more TLC as he is more delicate,” said Koh.

“He was a little closer than usual in the early stages last Saturday, but he’s the sort who takes up a spot depending on the pace of the race.”

The rest of Koh’s squad are either too old or struggling to make their presence felt.

But their US-educated trainer is, however, still counting on the odd surprise.

On Jan 14, Koh also races Atlante Legend in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 (1,000m), Nineoneone in the $30,000 Class 5 (1,700m) and standby starter Coming Fast in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 (1,200m) – all roughies.

“Sacred Buddy is my best chance. I can only hope for a good run from the others,” he said.

