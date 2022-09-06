Koh suspended one race day

RACE 6, SATURDAY

Jockey Koh Teck Huat has been suspended for careless riding on Fight To Victory.

Near the 700m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in. This caused Fiddlestick to be carried in across the running of Retallica, who checked.

Koh was suspended from Sept 11 to 17, which covers one Singapore race day.

This penalty will be served after the completion of his suspension on Saturday.