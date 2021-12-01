Koh, Wong suspended one Singapore race day each

Jockeys Koh Teck Huat and Wong Chin Chuen have been suspended one Singapore race day each over the handling of their respective mounts at Kranji on Saturday.

The duo will miss the first day of the 2022 Singapore racing season on Jan 2.

Koh pleaded guilty to careless riding on the Jerome Tan-trained Anpanman in Saturday's Race 6.

Near the 200m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of Qiji Star, who was checked.

Wong faced the same charge on the John O'Hara-trained JK Formidable in Race 7.

Near the 200m mark, he permitted his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of Retallica, who was checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account both riders' record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

Koh and Wong were advised of their right of appeal.