Koh won't go wild despite 'best year'

The Wild Prince holds off Coming Fast (Simon Kok) to bring up a memorable treble for jockey Koh Teck Huat on Saturday.

Koh Teck Huat is one of those unheralded and unassuming jockeys who go about doing their jobs without fanfare.

Even when he hit a century of winners with Royalty on Jan 29, a rare milestone had slipped under the radar – and under his as well.

The cherubic 38-year-old jockey – whom many have mistaken for a young apprentice – seizes each day he gets into the winner’s circle as a day of note.

So, booting home a treble on Saturday aboard Per Incrown, High Voltage and The Wild Prince for main supporter, trainer Jason Ong, was quite a big deal.

Since Koh joined the elite band of rookies who score at their very first ride – Royal Palm for his first master, the late Laurie Laxon, on April 11, 2009 – not many landmarks had come his way.

Saturday’s haul was his first career hat-trick.

The media-shy Yishun boy – who still rides very light at 49kg – would rather keep a low profile, even if statistics buffs and discerning racegoers would rather not.

“I think it’s my first treble, yeah, I’m pretty sure it is,” he said.

“I’m still riding the same way, I don’t think I’m doing anything different. I’m just getting better rides.

“I ride work mainly for Jason Ong, around 80 per cent, but I also ride for Leslie Khoo, Alwin Tan, Desmond Koh, my second master after Laurie, and Daniel Meagher.

“My three winners were all horses who go forward that day, that’s all. I’m not any better on front-running horses, I can win from behind, too.”

The old adage “good horses make good jockeys” must be true then.

Which came first, though? Improved skills do make more trainers sit up and take notice, and throw in better horses, but without opportunities, how can practice make perfect?

Koh has no time for such chicken-and-egg issues and he sums up his coming of age down to one word: Confidence.

“I have a lot more confidence. When I didn’t have confidence, I made more mistakes,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say my riding has improved a lot, but I would say it’s much better.

“My use of the whip is also better, now that I have gained a lot more experience.

“I’ve stopped riding the mechanical horse for quite a while, though. I just practise in races, and I guess I also read a race better now.”

Koh may not think he is deserving of a Most Improved Jockey award, but the facts and figures in the first quarter could prove him wrong.

He has strung up nothing but riding doubles this year – three in all – until he went one better.

More to the point, his 2022 score reads nine winners, which was the same tally he wound up with at the end of last year.

You do not need to be Einstein to work out that if Koh continues in the same vein till the last meeting in November, he may even better his best season of 21 winners in 2011. Then, as an apprentice, he finished runner-up to Rizuan Shafiq in the junior title race.

Again, Koh remains unmoved by such extrapolations, but lights up a little more when asked about his current red-hot form.

Jockeys who sit on the fringe like him tend to always look over their shoulder come licence renewal time around November. Criteria and reasons are not divulged for such decisions, but one could feel Koh breathing a touch better these days.

“This is by far my best season,” said Koh, who is married and still lives with his parents in Yishun.

“Last time, I would be a bit worried about my licence, but the Singapore Turf Club has always given me the chance, and I’d like to thank them for their support.

“I’m taking nothing for granted, but as long as luck stays with me, I guess I’ll ride with a little less pressure this year.