Kok back with a French flair

Simon Kok driving Ocean Crossing to a 1/2-length second to Minister (Matthew Kellady) at the All Too Hard seven-year-old's last outing in a Class 2 race over 1,600m on Nov 5. The pair will start at long odds on Saturday.

Simon Kok did not quite live out his dream of race riding in France, but still came back happy from his “amazing” experience.

The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey spent his December 2022 break at Maisons-Laffitte and Chantilly, two of the main tracks in Paris, but was restricted to only trackwork.

The 27-year-old hoop was hoping for at least one race ride from either the Lerners (Kranji jockey Marc’s father-brother trainers Carlos and Yann at Maisons-Laffitte) or Francis-Henri Graffard (Chantilly) or any other trainer, but the opportunity did not present itself.

“The Lerners tried to get a ride for me, but it was too quiet when the turf season was over. They didn’t have many entries,” said Kok.

“Francis had only four to five entries for the whole month of December, which was very low for such a big stable.

“And, when they had runners, they already had their own jockeys. It was still an amazing experience riding trackwork for them.”

No adrenaline rush there, but the winner of 132 races, including five in Australia, still felt he had packed some new tricks in his bag for the return to Singapore on Jan 2.

“Just the first time riding trackwork in Europe was unbelievable. It’s very different how they train over longer runs,” he said.

“It’s hard to explain the extra skill sets I’ve picked up there; it’s a rider’s feeling.

“I got to ride different types of horses at different tracks, especially at Chantilly over its long tracks that go uphill.

“Both the Lerners and Francis put me on two-year-olds. It was a new experience for me.

“Surprisingly, they are very calm when they work in lots of 20-plus in a single file. Maybe they’re used to this type of training.

“The horses are so relaxed. Whether they trot or canter, you can hear their breathing with every stride.

“I know our (Kranji) babies are not as calm, but I’m sure I can apply some of the techniques I learnt with the young horses.”

The freezing temperatures could have driven the Ipoh-born rider back to the airport earlier, but the later morning starts made the French winter more bearable.

Besides, the trip had not been all work and no play. With his last day of work on Dec 23, Kok would not have left France without some jolly celebrations.

“At the Lerners, I worked from 8am to noon, and rode around two to three horses,” said Kok, whose wife Lola is French, hence the choice of her native country as his working holiday.

“I started later at 9am at Francis’ Chantilly stables, but rode more horses, around three to four, until 1pm.

“I spent Christmas and the New Year at Lola’s parents’ place in Vedene in Avignon in the south-east of France.

“I never had the chance to celebrate like that, that’s why I wanted to stay there into the New Year. I had a great time.”

From zero race-ride, Kok will no doubt be whipped back into form with a book of 10 mounts at Singapore’s first race meeting on Saturday.

“I rang the trainers a few days before I came back. They knew I would be available,” said Kok.

“To be honest, I haven’t really had the time to go through the form as I’m still jetlagged.

“There are some even chances here and there.

“I only hope I can crack it for a win on the opening day.”

Ocean Crossing is his mount in the day’s highlight, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,100m.

But, even though he rode the All Too Hard seven-year-old to second place at his last start, he is not holding his breath.

“Ocean Crossing ran on for second to Minister, but it was over 1,600m. This will be too sharp,” he said.

“With good 1,100m horses like Lucky Jinsha, Celavi and Rocket Star, he will struggle, but you never know.”