Kok plays his Ace this time

Sabah Ace (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) recording the third of his four wins in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on Polytrack on Feb 4.

For the second time in a row, barrier luck has deserted the promising sprinter Sabah Ace.

But, unlike three weeks ago when the four-time winner was scratched after he drew 11 in a Class 3 race (1,400m), he will race on despite being dealt an even worse card: No. 15 in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race (1,200m) on Polytrack.

Trainer David Kok offered two reasons for facing the challenge head-on this time, one being technical and the other, not so.

“This horse really has no luck with the barrier draw,” said the Singaporean handler.

“Last time, when he drew wide, I scratched him. I thought he had no chance in a 1,400m race on turf.

“At his last start, he also drew wide in a 1,400m race and Harry (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) could not tuck in. They got back and ran fifth.

“He’s drawn wider this time, but he will run. If it’s an outside draw on turf, it’s really tough, but on Poly, it’s still okay.

“Besides, the owner will be here on Saturday. A big group is coming down from Sabah.”

It has become a customary tradition for Kok to ensure the Royal Sabah Turf Club (RSTC) can cheer on four or five of their gallopers whenever they call at Kranji, usually on a feature race day.

For good measure, the flying visits often coincided with winners like Sabah Ace himself, Lord Justice, Sabah Star and Win Win.

Kok has had enough heads-up to ready up a team when the chairman, Peter Chin, announced they would be on hand for the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) meeting on Saturday.

“I’ve fully prepared their horses for this day. I’ve got five of them running, and Sabah Ace is one of the main chances,” said Kok.

“He’s in tip-top shape. He trialled really well last week, it was a nice and easy trial.

“I’ll leave it to Harry (A’Isisuhairi) on how to ride the horse as he knows him very well. I don’t have to give him any instructions.”

The Swiss Ace four-year-old will not have just the awkward alley to worry about, though.

The Merlion Trophy is the main event, but, in terms of close contest, Sabah Ace’s race wins hands down.

Four last-start winners are in the mix, namely Akhtar, Knippenberg, War Room and Wealth Elite, while Asif, Luxury Brand and Grand Avante have been near the mark.

Should Sabah Ace not overcome such opposition, the East Malaysian outfit will look to their other four runners for some joy.

While Sabah Win, Kinabalu Light and Win Win may have their work cut out, Kok said Sabah Star had a decent chance of chalking up win No. 10 in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m), even if he has also drawn a sticky gate.

“Sabah Star is also drawn on the outside, but he’s got Vlad Duric on board,” said Kok. “He’s down in class. I’ll leave it to the jockey’s judgment.”

The RSTC actually has a sixth good reason to fly over – Kok’s Merlion Trophy contender and leading fancy, Pacific Emperor.

“He’s in great form. Fingers crossed,” said Kok.

The Ipoh-born handler has not won a big race since 2018 when Speedy Dragon won the now-defunct Group 3 New Year Cup.

