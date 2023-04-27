Kok upbeat about January double

January (Simon Kok) finishing best to dominate Bestseller (Manoel Nunes) in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

January is the first month on the Roman calendar, but it is also jockey Simon Kok’s first choice in Saturday’s $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

After the “day of the week” theme with the likes of Wednesday and Saturday, the son of Swiss Ace is part of a naming fad that champion owner Falcon Racing Stable has picked for some horses, such as February, April and May.

It would have shocked many had Kok not stuck with January from the way the Donna Logan-trained gelding swooped down to snare the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8.

But around six to eight weeks ago, the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey could have been in a quandary.

It turned out that Kok was the winning partner of three other contenders who will be in his way on Saturday – Flying Nemo, Coin Toss and Takanini.

In the end, the Malaysian hoop committed to January in the Sprint. But he would not find out if he had pulled the right rein.

Coin Toss and Takanini were entered in that race but were part of an en masse scratching by trainer Michael Clements in the wake of five positive cases to morphine.

As for Flying Nemo, the Desmond Koh-trained son of Vespa whom Kok steered to three wins in four starts, he skipped the Sprint in favour of the Classic.

But Kok never had second thoughts even when he saw the trio’s names on the handicaps.

One trainer did try his luck, though, even if he probably knew it was a long shot.

“Desmond did ask me if I had any ride in the second leg, while probably already knowing the answer. There was no chance I could jump off January,” said Kok.

“He won the first leg and the second leg will suit him even better. The 1,400m is his better distance but he’ll find stronger opponents.

“He’s got a good draw in six. Most horses will be running on.

“I think he’ll be in a similar position as last time, somewhere in midfield. But it’ll also depend on the early speed as there are a few horses with a good chance who have drawn the outside.”

Kok does have plenty of respect for Flying Nemo, who will be ridden by Amirul Ismadi, even if some think he is suspect over the course and distance.

“I think Flying Nemo is also a good three-year-old and he can measure up,” he said.

“The only issue is his first time stepping up to 1,400m. But I’m confident he can handle the turf as I rode him in a grass gallop, and he went really well.”

Showing his usual spirit of fair play, Kok, who currently sits in fourth place on 12 winners on the log, held the two other horses in the same high esteem.

“I also won on Coin Toss. He’s a strong chance, too,” he said.

“Takanini has impressed many with the way he won at his second win. He’s a horse that has improved so much.”

Logan, who also saddles Luxury Brand (Yusoff Fadzli) and Knippenberg (Ronnie Stewart), third and fourth respectively in the Sprint, was, for one, glad she has held down the same pair of safe hands for January.

“I said the Sprint winner would be the one to get the best ride and Simon sure gave January a great ride,” said the Kiwi conditioner.

“But to be fair, both Luxury Brand and Knippenberg were drawn wide and were too far out of their ground.

“The 1,200m was perfect for them, while it was too short for January. That’s why the result was a surprise and totally unexpected.”

The tables have turned distance-wise for her trio in the second leg, but Logan is not ruling out another pattern-defying result.

“Watching the first leg, both Luxury Brand and Knippenberg actually ran 1,400m because they were forced to race wide,” she said.

“They could run it out, while January will come into a more suitable distance and will be a big danger again.

“Luxury Brand is again a bit wide (eight) but Knippenberg has drawn better this time (four) and Ronnie knows him well.

“The field isn’t stronger. It’ll be an open contest, a race of tactics, but there’s also new blood in it.

“My three horses are fit and well. There’s not much between them.”