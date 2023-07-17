The Koks toast to 300th winner

David Kok celebrating his 300th winner City Gold Telecom (Manoel Nunes) with wife Irene at Kranji on Saturday. PHOTO: STC

Trainer David Kok has been sitting on the cusp of his 300th win for two weeks, but probably felt even edgier on Saturday.

With at least three top bullets from his team of seven runners last week, he was confident enough to ask his wife Irene to dust off her best racing dress – for a possible date with a special occasion.

But, as it turned out, none of his leading fancies – Sabah Ace, City Gold Forward or Pacific Gold – could win. The other four did not fare any better.

The Singaporean would just have to live to fight another day.

On Saturday, he regrouped, but with a much downscaled firepower – only three runners. Closing debut second City Gold Telecom stood out, with City Gold Friend an each-way chance.

The law of probability did not quite sway his way this time.

Kok had to weigh up whether he should double down on another date at the races, knowing that a second misfire might see the missus Orchard Road-bound next time.

The Koks did well by opting not to take the risk of missing out in the end.

The Sebring three-year-old did not quite win the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) like an odds-on favourite, but it did not matter. Kok could strut down to the winner’s circle for the photo souvenir with his significant other by his side.

“I brought Irene to Kranji last week. I thought I had a few good chances, but they lost,” said Kok.

“So, she came back today and I’m glad we made it this time. It’s done.”

The beaming couple at the winners’ box was the picture-perfect epitome of the saying that behind every successful man is a woman.

But Kok is not one to forget his owners and staff either. Without them, the milestone would not have been made possible, he said.

“Thank you to all the owners especially those who stayed on during Covid-19, and also the new owners,” he said.

“I also have to thank my staff at the stable. Everybody has worked so hard, it’s a team effort.”

Kok said he would have been more bullish had City Gold Telecom drawn better, but having champion jockey Manoel Nunes’ expertise in his corner is always a plus.

“I was a bit worried with the barrier, especially on the D course. He had to drop back and take a sit,” he said.

“I knew the pace would be fast. Nunes rode a very good race by settling into a nice spot with cover – credit to him.

“The horse got a bit lost when he bumped Benny’s (Woodworth) horse (Tantheman) in the closing stages, but he still ran on well.”

The head-win from the Jerome Tan-trained Tantheman may have looked hairy for a $9 fancy, but Nunes explained he had to ride the gelding to both his strengths and weaknesses.

“I could not ride him properly as I had to keep correcting him,” said the Brazilian ace.

“He hangs in a lot. At the start, that actually helped me cut back into a nice gap or he could have been caught wide.

“I was then lucky I could follow Marc Lerner’s horse (Lightning Strike), and he did kick nicely in the straight.

“He’s still very green, but he’s a lovely horse, big and strong. I trialled him and told David to put the earmuffs and shadow roll on today, as he throws his head up a lot.

“He needs more ground and still has a lot to learn.”

Kok echoed the same sentiments about City Gold Telecom striking him as a middle-distance horse in the making.

“I may look at a handicap race that is suitable for him next,” he said.

“I think he’ll go up to 1,400m and 1,600m eventually.”