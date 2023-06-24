The Kop looks ready for the job

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) PLATINA PRINCESS has the widest draw but has been placed in all three starts, including a win. The switch to the Poly should not hold any fears.

(1) GIVERS GRACE was not far back in feature company last time. She has the best draw.

(4) SHE CAN has improved with every outing, culminating in her recent win. Should run well again.

(5) MOUNT ETNA has no Highveld form but maybe the switch to the Poly could bring out her best.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY has been contesting strong feature events since her maiden win and could prove a touch too strong for her male rivals.

(5) MOUNT PILATUS was a narrow winner at long odds on debut. The colt should come on from that effort and is a big threat.

(3) TEEREX has been rested but the Kom Naidoo stable has a high regard for the colt.

(1) MAMBO’S CALL showed good improvement second-up and that form has held up quite well.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) MIDNIGHT GEM looks well in at the weights and her Highveld form is solid. If she takes to the Poly, she should be a big runner.

(1) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM has the best draw and warmed up nicely with a close-up effort last time. Her last win was on the Poly and she has a handy weight.

(2) RUSSIAN DOLL has a light weight and apprentice Siphesihle Hlengwa is in mustard form.

(7) CALULO also has a chance, although her best is over 1,000m.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) MAGIC TATTOO has his third run after a break and has been exceptionally consistent.

(1) AFRICAN SKYLINE has very good recent form and the best draw. His last two starts have been on the soft, so he should not be bothered by the switch to the Poly.

(3) COIN SPINNER looks safely held by African Skyline on their last meeting.

(9) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is at home on the Poly. He had only a three-point rise for his last-start storming victory.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(7) THE KOP, who has his third run after a lengthy break, looks primed for this. He looks the one to beat.

(2) AQUAE SULIS takes on the males and looks well treated. The mare goes well on the Poly.

(4) NEWS STREAM is getting long in the tooth but he is 1.5kg better off with the younger (1) AFRICAN DUSK on their last meeting and the form could hold up.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) STRAWBERRY BEAR is a top-class gelding and could prove a little too good for this field.

(1) PRINCE OF TARANTO is seldom far off them and goes well on the Poly. He has the best draw and should make a race of it.

(5) STRAIGHT UP is always game and had a tough draw to contend with last run. He should be competitive with a light weight.

(2) PARMENION is seldom far back but Garth Puller’s charge has been taking on much weaker.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) MK’S PRIDE needed his last run over a distance too short. He has smart form in feature company and is well in at the weights.

(9) NOBLE CITY takes on some seasoned opposition but looks progressive and won well last time.

(3) CAPTAIN CASEY is improving and champion jockey-elect Keagan de Melo has been tasked to do the honours from a good draw. Although not well in at the weights, he must have a chance.

(2) FLASHY APACHE, who was touched off in a top-division handicap last run, can finish in the money again.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) MAGICAL FLIGHT is proven feature-race material. She is way down in the handicap and is in the right race.

(3) MALCOLM’S DREAM took on much weaker rivals last start but won with authority. She got a six-point rise but may still be ahead of the handicappers.

(8) ESCAPOLOGIST is never far back and can finish in the money again.

(4) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES is progressing and her two best efforts have been on the Poly. She steps up in trip but should be right there.