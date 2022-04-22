Kos he's fitter and has no weight

Trainer Daniel Meagher and jockey Danny Beasley celebrating after one of Lim’s Kosciuszko’s eight wins.

Lim’s Lightning will forever be in trainer Daniel Meagher’s heart, but if the Australian has to follow his head at their first clash next week, Lim’s Kosciuszko is the one.

Meagher has tried his best to dodge that fraternal Lim’s showdown by charting them on two distinct paths.

But even though they are two years apart, it soon became evident they were both early sprinters destined for more ground as they age.

The inevitable supernova was bound to happen sooner or later.

The superstar and the rising star will meet in the Class 1 race over 1,400m on April 30, as a prelude to the Big Bang on May 21, the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m).

One is the reigning Singapore Horse of the Year and took all before him last year.

The other remains unbeaten in eight starts, and is widely expected to fill his big brother’s big horseshoes soon.

But Lim’s Kosciuszko is still unproven when the air becomes rarefied.

Meagher will understandably be a nervous wreck next week, but he also has the nous to not let emotions cloud his judgment.

“If I had to split them for that race next week, Kosciuszko has an edge,” he said without hesitation.

“He’s had the right prep, and he will carry only 53.5kg whereas Lim’s Lightning will be first-up and will carry the top weight of 59kg.

“I love Lim’s Lightning and he’s close to us all, but the facts and figures lean towards Kosciuszko.

“In saying this, the Kranji Mile will be a different story altogether. It’s a weight-for-age race, it’s the king against the prince at level weights.”

The mind has spoken, and Meagher was still a happy man at the barrier trials yesterday, even if it was a tale of two Lim’s.

Lim’s Lightning has not raced since his Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) triumph in November while Lim’s Kosciuszko’s eight wins have been well strung out between last year and this year – four apiece.

The last one in a Kranji Stakes A race was another rousing display of might and strength from the Kermadec four-year-old, even at his first mile test.

Hence, the opposing styles in their respective trials, with jockey Danny Beasley up in both.

Under pouring rain, Lim’s Lightning strode up closer to the speed than normal, albeit three wide. The 10-time winner by Lope de Vega was then dug up upon straightening before easing down to third place, more than three lengths off Lucky Jinsha.

Conversely, Beasley just sat pretty on Lim’s Kosciuszko in the next heat, content with a rearward finish around seven lengths off the winner Proof Perfect.

“It’s taken a while for Lim’s Lightning to get his form back after the Gold Cup. That’s why he hasn’t raced for so long, but he has peaked at the right time,” said Meagher.

“He gave us little signs he needed a little longer. He’s had five trials, and at his last two, he was not really ready.

“That’s why we had to give him a good trial today, to blow away the cobwebs. It was as good a trial as we ever gave him.

“He needed a decent hit-out ahead of the 1,400m race. He came through well, and I was extremely happy with the way he travelled, and so was Danny.

“On the other hand, Lim’s Kosciuszko has been freshened up after one month, he’s very fit and just had a maintenance trial. He wouldn’t blow a candle out later.

“The last time, he was too fresh, but he settled a lot better for Danny today.

“Danny could have done more but he took it easy.”

With Beasley having already decided to stick with Lim’s Lightning, it is lightweight jockey Wong Chin Chuen who will partner Lim’s Kosciuszko next week.

The Kranji Mile is the Holy Grail, but to Meagher, the stakes are not as high for Lim’s Lightning.

“Whatever Lim’s Lightning does this year, it’s a bonus,” he said.

“He doesn’t have to do anything this year, as what he did last year was out of this world.”

And the world is clearly Lim’s Kosciuszko’s oyster.

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trials results:

TRIAL 1

1 What You Like

2 Commodore (R Stewart)

3 Spirit Of D’Wind (TH Koh)

4 Healthy Baby (N Zyrul)

5 Silkardo (J Bayliss)

6 Hearts Of Gold (M Lerner)

7 Lim’s Wish (R Fahmi)

8 Supremo Lex (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: 1/2, 5, 11/4, 1/2, 1/2, 41/4, 111/4

(1min 00.73sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Dragon Tycoon (D Beasley)

2 Stunning Cat (Bayliss)

3 Tony’s Love (K A’Isisuhairi)

4 In All His Glory (M Nunes)

5 Tavi Will Do (R Stewart)

6 Molineux (M Lerner)

Margins and time: Shd, 13/4, 3, 13/4, 121/4 (1:00.61)

TRIAL 3

1 Lucky Jinsha (Nunes)

2 Rocket Star (Bayliss)

3 Lim’s Lightning (Beasley)

4 Songgong Hera

5 Alqantur (L Beuzelin)

6 Sing Our Song (Stewart)

7 Legend Of The Sun

(CC Wong)

8 My Man (O Chavez)

Margins and time: 23/4, 1/2, 1/2, 41/2, 51/2, 1/2, 23/4 (59.31sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Proof Perfect (PH Seow)

2 Crystal Warrior (Nunes)

3 Kwazii

4 Adipson (WH Kok)

5 Lim’s Kosciuszko (Beasley)

6 Metal World

7 Bingo Master (Wong)

8 Sabah Star (Chavez)

Margins and time: 21/2, 1, 1/2, 31/4, 21/2, hd, 31/2 (1:00.18)