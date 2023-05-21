Kosciuszko is King of the Mile

The Daniel Meagher-trained Lim’s Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) dashing clear in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on Saturday. The 2022 Singapore Horse of the Year now boasts four Group 1 wins to his name. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Singapore racing hailed its new equine superstar on Saturday after Lim’s Kosciuszko stamped his class in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) while smashing the course record for good measure.

The reigning Singapore Horse of the Year shaved 0.54 seconds off the long course mile record of 1min 33.25sec set by stablemate Lim’s Lightning in the same race in 2022.

Incidentally, Lim’s Kosciuszko put in his worst domestic run in that same race, running 10th.

But it is amazing how one year can make a world of difference.

A stronger – both physically and mentally – Lim’s Kosciuszko, or a “machine” as his rider Wong Chin Chuen aptly described him post-win, has since thumped his way to greater heights.

With a name inspired by Australia’s highest point, the sky is now the limit after yet another feather was added to his bulging cap.

The Kranji Mile brings up his fourth Group 1 success after the Singapore Derby (1,800m) and Lion City Cup (1,200m) in 2022, and the Raffles Cup (1,600m) at his last outing two months ago.

Not only is Lim’s Kosciuszko now Kranji’s fastest miler, but after pocketing around half-a-million for that 14th win to swell his bank account close to the $1.6 million mark, he is fast approaching the $2 million ($2.17 million) made by “big brother” Lim’s Lightning.

It is still a long way off Rocket Man’s record earnings of $6.2 million (from 20 wins, both locally and internationally), but from the way he steamrolled his 11 rivals on Saturday, and being only five, the son of Kermadec has every chance of eclipsing that mark.

Such gains are probably not uppermost on trainer Daniel Meagher’s mind, but he has already pencilled in a favourite feature of his as the next target.

“The Lion City Cup in August is next,” said Meagher who won the last two editions of the premier sprint with Lim’s Kosciuszko (2022) and Lim’s Lightning (2021).

Until then, the Australian will be making sure “Kosi” as he calls his little champion, “eats and sleeps”.

“He’s a privilege and a pleasure to train for Mr Lim (Siah Mong). I’m very lucky to have him,” he said.

“He’s just a super horse. He just does everything we ask him to do.

“Basically, he trains himself. We just have to steer him in the right direction and make sure he eats, sleeps and exercises.”

After watching the $6 favourite toy with the opposition and explode away to a 1¼-length win from surprise placegetters Cyclone (Manoel Nunes) and Mr Malek (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), many might think training is a push-button job.

Nothing is further from the truth.

“Big thanks to (track rider) Razif (Rahman) who rides him every day and (groom) Samsuri (Saadon), who looks after him, and everybody at the stable,” said Meagher.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong this time. But it was different to the Raffles Cup, he had a little issue going into that.

“Hence we had only the one trial. But everything’s been really smooth this time, he just pleased us in every piece of work.

“He deserves a couple of weeks off, just a bit of walking and swimming. We’ll then set him for the Lion City Cup.”

Wong was also in the saddle at Lim’s Kosciuszko’s Lion City Cup win, but said the steers then and now are worlds apart.

“He’s like a machine now. He’s got a high cruising speed and he settled very well,” said Wong.

“He didn’t even try to fight me once in the backstraight. He was travelling beautifully and tracked Katak through the race.”

While Fame Star (Simon Kok) hightailed it up front, Ricardo Le Grange’s Katak (Vlad Duric) and stablemate Hongkong Great (Bernardo Pinheiro) were next in line ahead of Lim’s Kosciuszko, while star four-year-old Street Of Dreams (Ronnie Stewart) had the drop on them in sixth place.

Katak drew first blood as he collared the fading Fame Star 500m out. But Wong was just cuddling Lim’s Kosciuszko along as they glided up to Katak soon after.

“Coming to the top of the straight, he starts to pick the bridle from there, but it’s still too soon, it’s the long course,” said Wong.

“I still try to hold him up a bit. When we came into the straight, I got him into a clear run.

“Once I pressed the button, he gave me another kick. All the credit to the trainer for a very good job and thanks to the owner as well.”

Lim’s Kosciuszko was not only handing the Lim’s Stable back-to-back Kranji Miles, but also a third hurrah after Top Spin’s win in 2018.

The multiple-champion owner also enjoyed a treble on Saturday with Saturno Spring ($12) and Invincible Tycoon ($25) also scoring.

On a less positive note, Street Of Dreams, who ran ninth, again returned with a respiratory disease, and lame as well, which puts a dent on his Singapore Derby campaign.

Saturday's Singapore Results: sgresults21.pdf