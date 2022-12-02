Kosciuszko lands safely in Hong Kong

Singapore Derby-Lion City Cup hero Lim's Kosciuszko arriving in Hong Kong for his Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) quest on Dec 11.

Lim’s Kosciuszko arrived in good shape in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

The Kranji superstar, who is Singapore’s only representative to compete at the Longines Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin on Dec 11, was originally meant to fly out on Friday.

But, following a flight rebooking from the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the 11-time winner boarded his plane at Changi Airport on Thursday at 5am instead.

Daniel Meagher said his gutsy champion took the change in plans in his stride.

The Australian trainer, who left on a separate flight later in the afternoon, said that Lim’s Kosciuszko was ready to go, anyway, and did not turn a hair throughout the whole journey – be it airborne or on land.

“He travelled terrific with his companion Paperback Trooper. He had a bit of hay on the flight,” said Meagher, while waiting for his flight at Changi.

“His temperature is normal. He didn’t sweat much, he was a cool, calm dude.

“When he arrived at the quarantine stables, he had a good drink. They will do the usual urine test, and he’ll get weighed.”

Jockey Danny Beasley will, on the other hand, arrive in Hong Kong on Saturday. This means the dual Singapore Derby-Lion City Cup winner will chill until Sunday.

“All his work is done. Dan will ride him on Sunday morning,” said Meagher.

“In the meantime, his groom Samsuri (Saadon) will handwalk him, and just keep him happy.”

Lim’s Kosciuszko is set to contest the HK$24 million (S$4.23 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m).

The Kermadec five-year-old will be pitted against a strong line-up made up of nine top local sprinters, headed by Wellington, Lucky Sweynesse and defending Hong Kong Sprint champion Sky Field, and four Japanese raiders.