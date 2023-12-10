‘Kosi’ gallant in HK defeat

Vincent Ho acknowledging the cheers from the crowd after steering Golden Sixty to his third Group 1 Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) win.

Lim's Kosciuszko (Damian Lane) parading with his two grooms, Mohd Masuary (far left) and Samsuri Saadon, at the Sha Tin parade ring before the running of the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10. He ran ninth in the 14-horse affair.

HONG KONG - Lim’s Kosciuszko came and saw Hong Kong for a second time, but did not conquer once again.

But his gallant effort in the HK$32 million (S$5.5 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) on Dec 10 would have conquered the hearts of his partisan crowd back in Singapore.

The Kermadec six-year-old ran ninth, just over six lengths off Hong Kong’s iconic horse Golden Sixty. Trainer Daniel Meagher was, for one, really proud of his warrior.

It was not so much the better finish than his last place in the 2022 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) that had the Australian all pumped after the race.

Meagher was marvelling at the way his “Kosi” held a candle to the finest milers in the world, and could have arguably gone closer if not for a “small error” Australian jockey Damian Lane owned up to.

“He ran fantastic, probably, in the best mile of the year – and he ran ninth. Enormous run, absolutely rapt,” said the Australian to this writer, whose trip to the Hong Kong extravaganza was sponsored by the Singapore Turf Club.

“Damian said he ran outstanding. He said he actually gave up his spot too early.

“He wanted to switch him off a bit more. But when he got back one length back, they went slow.

“He said he wished he didn’t give that up. To him, he made a little error, he should have stayed there.

“When Kosi quickened, he quickened really good. But, because they went slow, the other better ones also quickened.

“We could’ve maybe finished in the first half a dozen with a bit of luck early. To beat five home after coming last last year, I’m pumped.

“You couldn’t be anything but proud of him, could you? Just a massive effort.”

The fairy-tale story Singaporean racing fans had been holding out for was not to be, despite knowing the odds (110-1) were stacked against, possibly, their last runner on the global stage.

However, Meagher had not ruled out another bite at the cherry with 10 months left before Singapore racing closes shop on Oct 5, 2024.

“Who knows what can happen. It’d be good to have another invite, but we’ll pack up and go home and let the dust settle first,” he said.

“We’re leaving with the knowledge of a job well done. The boys, Jimmy (Wong Chin Chuen), Ayie (Mohd Masuary), Shyam (Samsuri Saadon) have worked so hard.

“There was a lot of pressure on Jimmy, but I’m really proud of him.”

Wong has been Lim’s Kosciuszko’s regular partner at Kranji, steering him to seven wins, including five at Group 1 level. But he was only the track rider in Hong Kong as he is currently suspended.

On the other hand, Hong Kong’s best home-grown jockey Vincent Ho was over the moon after his pet horse and the 2.3 favourite Golden Sixty overcame barrier No. 14 to equal Good Ba Ba’s record of three Hong Kong Mile triumphs with his devastating trademark turn of foot.

“I was confident, even from gate No. 14. As long as I get into the right position, I wasn’t worried,” he said.

“Halfway through, I was following Danon The Kid very easily. He wasn’t keen, he was travelling very gently with me, I knew we were going to smoke them.”

Talks about the eight-year-old son of Medaglia d’Oro retiring soon had been doing the rounds, but that latest galloping lesson seems to have shelved those plans.

“He still enjoys racing. Let the horse tell us, he has a good fighting heart,” said trainer Francis Lui.

