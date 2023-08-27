‘Kosi’ up to one and only

What else do we not know?

That Lim’s Kosciuszko – or “Kosi” to his trainer, Daniel Meagher – is as good as a certainty in Sunday’s Lion City Cup, the Group 1, 1,200m sprint he won in 2022.

Plenty has been mentioned about the multiple Group winner and reigning Horse of the Year’s exploits, right up to his outstanding trial victory on Aug 17.

After the trial, Meagher said his stable pride is “the best horse in Singapore” and “should win”.

Among the horses he beat in that lead-up hit-out to the circuit’s richest sprint were his three main challengers – Super Salute (second), Mr Malek (third) and Golden Monkey (seventh).

The trainers of the trio, too, conceded that Lim’s Kosciuszko stands in the way of their stars.

The Sunday Times tipping team – Tan Thean Loon, Michael Lee and Brian Miller – also think it is going to be a one-horse race.

Tan and Lee made Meagher’s champion their best bet of the day.

Over at the Singapore Turf Club, all its broadcasters – both English (Scott Bailey and Patrick Comerford) and Chinese (Raymond Yong, Collin Fan and Kew Lee Teng) – are unanimous as well.

Said Bailey: “I saw Lim’s Kosciuszko on Tuesday morning – up close and in the flesh.

“He looked to be in tip-top condition. From barrier four, he should just lob on the fence and say ‘see ya later, boys’.”

Kew added: “Lim’s Kosciuszko is my one and only (pick) in this race. Nothing to add.”

Such confidence from both, who will call the $300,000 Lion City Cup race on Sunday.

Larry Foley, who formerly did the form analysis and selections for The New Paper, wrote in the turf club website that anyone who tipped anything bar the champion Lim’s Kosciuszko “would either be kidding themselves or drunk”.

Sober or not, get set for “The Kosi Show” at 5pm on Sunda