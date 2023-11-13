Kranji farewell for Shafrizal

A beaming Shafrizal Saleh after Silent Is Gold's win in the Class 1 race over 1,200m on Saturday.

Shafrizal Saleh was right on the money about his best chance to not bow out of Singapore racing without a winner.

Silent Is Gold came with a well-timed run under the Malaysian jockey to snag the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,200m) at last Saturday’s Singapore Gold Cup meeting.

The win on the $50 shot – his 65th at Kranji since Ahmar on April 16, 2017, and 108th overall (including Malaysia) – might not be his final lap of honour, though.

This Saturday’s race day is the actual farewell meeting. In three weeks’ time, he moves to China, where he will work as a track rider.

A last hurrah would be the cherry on the top at a track the Penang-born 35-year-old has called home since 2016, albeit he commutes every day from Johor Bahru, where he lives with his young family.

But even if that does not happen, the win aboard the Stephen Gray-trained Silent Is Gold will still count as the send-off present.

After five previous pairings, he had a good hunch the Star Turn five-year-old could bounce back to his brilliant best, even in a field packed with talents like Golden Monkey (his former arch-rival and nemesis in the 2022 Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge), stablemate Kharisma and King Arthur.

“At his last gallop on Tuesday, I was very confident he’d run well on Saturday, even if the outside barrier (eight) did worry me a bit,” said Shafrizal.

“He was my best chance. The most important factor was the light weight (51kg).

“He’s a horse we must ride forward. The hard ground also suited him.

“Once he was behind the two leaders, I just waited for the straight to do my best.”

Likewise, Gray put Silent Is Gold’s sixth win down to the favourable handicap, but also lauded Shafrizal for another perfect execution in the saddle.

The pair combined only sporadically before, especially when Shafrizal was tied up with his former master, Michael Clements.

But a first success with Kharisma in a Group 3 race, the Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m) on Aug 6 – Shafrizal’s only other Group accolade was Starlight in the 2021 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) – has since seen more frequent leg-ups from the Kiwi handler.

“Silent Is Gold got a really good ride today,” said Gray.

“He had no weight behind the speed. He’s a good little trier, he always brings the cheque.

“His last two starts were super. We ran him on Polytrack at his last start, but he’s not a Poly horse.”

Gray and Tan Kah Soon – a strong supporter of Shafrizal’s going back to their Penang days – were the ones who convinced him to put off his last day by one week.

“The Gold Cup day was meant to be my last, but I’ll ride at one more meeting. They told me they had rides for me,” said Shafrizal, who understands basic Mandarin.

“I’ve got five rides for now, three for Gray – Simon, Augustano, Hugo – Zygarde for Kah Soon, and Strong Ace for Mahadi Taib. Hopefully, at least one of them wins.

“I’m then suspended (careless riding) for two meetings, but I had already decided to stop.

“Once my visa is approved around end of November, I just need to book a flight. It’ll probably be either Dec 8 or 9.

“I’ll be a bit sad this Saturday, as I’ll miss race-riding. But, with racing closing in Singapore (on Oct 5, 2024), I had to think of my future and find another job.

“Damien Kinninmont (former Singapore Turf Club head starter) works with the Hong Kong Jockey Club in Conghua now. He helped me apply for a job as a track rider there in August.

“I also discussed with Michael Clements and Saimee Jumaat, and they both encouraged me to go.

“To be honest, I’d rather be a jockey. But I have a family to feed – two boys, Shazael and Shaqeel, and a girl on the way in January.

“This offer is better than nothing. But I’ve not given up hope that I’ll return as a jockey one day.”

manyan@sph.com.sg