Kranji Mile fit for a King

The grey King’s Command scoring an easy victory in Saturday’s Kranji Stakes B event over 1,400m with Matthew Kellady astride.

King’s Command has done his chances of a ticket to the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) no harm, following his slashing win at Kranji on Saturday.

All credit should go to trainer Shane Baertschiger for picking out a carefully crafted path for his grey stayer towards the May 21 target.

The son of Tavistock was widely regarded as a lukewarm chance in last year’s Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in November.

But he dropped too far back and ran on for only eighth to Lim’s Lightning.

The ghostly grey went through the reboot button – and along came new owners as well.

In only three runs this year, the five-year-old has got two wins in his last two. Saturday’s $85,000 Kranji Stakes B contest was even more impressive than the previous one, also over 1,400m.

Handy behind leader Entertainer (Yusoff Fadzli) throughout, the $22 shot was jogging when Matthew Kellady got him into a pouncing position at the top of the straight.

Once he was peeled out for his run, the result was soon a foregone conclusion.

King’s Command skipped away to a 11/4-length win from the Jerome Tan-trained Savvy Command (Akmazani Mazuki).

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained last-start winner Leatherhead (Jake Bayliss) was third, 3/4 lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 21.36sec on the Long Course C.

One critical party whom Baertschiger is hoping will be sold by the win is the handicapper.

On 80 points, King’s Command is 19th in the Kranji Mile entry list. He requires about 10 points to climb up to the safe zone. The capacity field is 16.

Six or eight points may still see him sitting on the fringe, but let us not forget the dropouts.

Well-beaten in King’s Command’s trail were horses ahead of him in the Kranji Mile pecking order: the even-money favourite Lucky Jinsha, Nowyousee and Heartening Flyer.

Some water still needs to flow under the bridge, but an upbeat Baertschiger was handing out the reasons he deserved a berth.

“He’ll go to the Kranji Mile. He ran fifth to Inferno in the Singapore Guineas, beaten around two lengths. He was beaten only around four lengths in the Gold Cup,” said the Australian handler.

“At his last start, he was a lot closer. He can just put himself there now.

“So I wanted him to be ridden positive today. He pinged the gates, as he’s matured. He can get on the pace when he used to get out of his ground.

“It’s great for the new owners to be reaping the benefits.”

King’s Command used to race in the all red-and-green lightning bolt silks of the Aramco Stable, made famous by the Group 1-winning deeds of their namesake and Aramaayo.

But he is now owned by MA Racing & Hi Vis Stable.

Following that seventh win, King’s Command has amassed more than $250,000 in prize money, the bulk of which obviously went to the previous owners.

While stake earnings are vital as returns on owners’ investments, they are often transcended by the priceless prestige of a Group 1 win.

The jury is out whether he can rise to the occasion this time.

But Kellady sent an ominous warning when he said the gelding had “something in hand”.

“Comparing this win to his last win, he showed he had improved more today. He still had something in hand to the line,” said the naturalised Singaporean.

“He’s been doing things right, he’s been putting himself there. There is no point in dragging him out of the race now.

“We knew the pace would be on, and he did the rest on his own.”