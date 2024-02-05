From Kransky back to Kranji

Ronnie Stewart (with cap) and his father Bill at their smallgoods business in Morphett Vale, South Australia. Kransky, haggis and pork belly speck hang behind them.

Ronnie Stewart’s name will pop back up on a Kranji racecard on Feb 11, but only for a one-day cameo, leaving local racegoers still none the wiser about his final career decision.

The Australian jockey cut short his Singapore stay in December to return to his Adelaide home to explore an alternative job – helping his father at his Morphett Vale smallgoods business.

In Australia and New Zealand, smallgoods refers to processed meat products like ham, bacon and sausages.

The lightweight rider still secured a one-year licence at Singapore’s final 2024 season – just in case a butcher’s life does not cut it for him. The Singapore stewards approved his three-month leave of absence.

Two-thirds into the short sabbatical, Stewart has yet to choose between sausages and saddles.

The multiple-Group 1-winning jockey still loves his day job. But, at the same time, with his father Bill turning 67 on Feb 5 and his two sisters not keen on picking up the apron, he is the one feeling like a hotdog between two buns.

But, just for one day, one horse will take him away from the daily grind of meat-pounding, and back to the cut and thrust of horse racing – Street Of Dreams.

Stewart needed little time to think when the offer to ride the Steven Burridge-trained six-time winner in the $110,000 Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) came out of the blue.

The Dundeel five-year-old – whom he rode to two wins – was not the only draw to the invitation to a place he considers like his second home.

“I’m looking forward to that. It’ll be a nice break,” said Stewart, who is married to former Singaporean jockey Sheryl Cheam, and first rode at Kranji between 2006 and 2011 before returning in the last two seasons.

“Steven has also given me another ride on Street Cry Success. I hope to pick up more rides.

“My ticket’s not booked yet, but I guess I’ll fly over on Friday and fly back on Sunday.”

Stewart was not too worried about the last time he sat on a horse being Dec 2, when he took the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes (1,700m) aboard Bestseller for Ricardo Le Grange.

“I think I’m fit enough as I’ve been working really hard at my dad’s business,” said the natural lightweight.

“We work from 5am to 6.30pm, sometimes six days a week, and it’s just my dad and me. We don’t have staff.

“So, I do everything, I fill the sausages, both raw and cooked meat. I also smoke and cure the meat.

“Christmas was super busy, and it’s still full-on now. We make 100 to 150kg of sausages a week, a lot of kransky (a Slovenian sausage popular in Australia).

“We also make gammon, and as my dad is Scottish, we also make Scottish pies, porky pies, haggis and black pudding.

“My dad’s a workaholic. He used to work till 9pm before I came back to help him.

“Even it’s now shrunk to a smaller wholesale business, he’s still got an old school mentality. He finds it hard to say no to his customers, he still takes a lot of orders.”

A race ride or two in Adelaide could help blow away the cobwebs, but time might not be on his side.

“It’d be good if I can ride in a race until I fly over. But if it doesn’t happen, my fitness is still good,” he said.

“Since I got the news, I’ve started running anyway.”

To Burridge, Stewart was the next cab off the rank after his first choice, leading Sydney jockey Blaike McDougall, had to pass it up due to other commitments.

Besides knowing Street Of Dreams well, Stewart had another upside to his booking.

“Ronnie’s already got a Singapore licence. He’s just on a leave of absence,” said the Australian trainer.

“So we didn’t have to apply for a one-day licence. We just got clearance from the stewards.

“Ronnie also knows the horse well. He’s ridden him three times for two wins.

“The horse can also make that weight of 54kg he will get in the Fortune Bowl.”

manyan@sph.com.sg