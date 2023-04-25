Kuah and Crutchley queried over surprise winners’ improvement

War Warrior (Saifudin Ismail) leading all the way to surprise with a $151 win payout in Sunday's opening race. Trainer Kuah Cheng Tee was queried over the improved performance of his charge. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Trainers Kuah Cheng Tee and Stephen Crutchley were questioned on the improved performances of War Warrior and Rich Fortune, the three-figure winners in Races 1 and 7 respectively.

Kuah was unable to offer any tangible explanation to the stewards.

He said that he had made a minor gear change on War Warrior but, other than that, the horse’s preparation was similar.

Jockey Saifudin Ismail, who rode War Warrior, said that he had been instructed to try and settle better than midfield and obtain cover.

But, when runners on his inside continued to improve, he allowed his mount to stride forward to the lead to avoid covering excessive ground.

Crutchley also could offer no tangible explanation, other than Rich Fortune was suited by the tempo of the race.

Rich Fortune came from the rear for a $145 payout.

Other Sunday’s stipendiary stewards’ report highlights:

Race 1

SOUTHERN MASTER (8th/$16)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Manoel Nunes said that his mount travelled well in an advantageous position in the early and middle stages.

But his mount weakened noticeably over the final 200m.

He added that the gelding, who had not raced since June, 2022, would take benefit from the run.

Race 2

IMPERIAL PARADE (2nd/$193

When questioned about the gelding racing forward, trainer Mahadi Taib said that the instructions had been similar as the most recent runs.

But the horse failed to show the necessary pace to go forward.

He added that he had experimented with the gelding’s gear and, with blinkers on, the horse was ridden to take the lead.

The stewards noted his explanation but warned him with regards to notifying them should he intend to change tactics.

Race 3

CITY GOLD STAR (9th/$12)

When questioned, Nunes said that his mount travelled only fairly throughout the race and did not run on when asked in the home straight.

He felt the gelding would be better suited on the turf.

Race 4

TOP CONFIDENCE (11th/$22)

When questioned, jockey Bernado Pinheiro said that, with blinkers on, he was instructed to ride the gelding forward.

But, after being slow into stride, his mount failed to display the necessary pace to do so.

He added that the gelding travelled only fairly throughout and would be better suited racing on turf.

Race 5

DIMESSO (last/$277)

The horse bled.

Race 6

REAL EFECTO (10th/$22)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam said that his instructions were to try and go forward, but the gelding failed to muster the necessary speed to do so.

As a result, he had to race wide. When ridden out in the straight, Real Efecto failed to run on.

Race 9

TWELFTH NIGHT (9th/$25)

The horse returned lame off-fore.

Race 10

MINISTER (did not finish/$71)

The gelding took no part in the race.

When questioned, jockey Matthew Kellady said that, shortly after the start, the gelding shifted in abruptly and made heavy contact with runners.

His mount then attempted to turn left and took no competitive part in the event.

Trainer Donna Logan advised that Minister has had a previous history of being difficult to load, but advised that this was the first time that the gelding attempted to turn back out of the barriers.

In all circumstances, Logan was advised that Minister must pass a 1,000m gallop trial from the barriers to the satisfaction of the stewards.