Kumemori can win after solid debut

Race 1 (1,200m)

Of those who have run, (7) AFRICAN BEAT is the standout.

(5) LADY LACEWING can upset.

Of the first timers, (1) MAURITANIA is well-bred and (3) GALAXY ROSE comes from an in-form yard.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Many first timers again. (6) BITCOIN BABY made a cracking debut and rates the one to beat.

(9) BABY LOVE is the stable elect. Include in calculations.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) KUMEMORI made a smart debut over course and distance.

(7) CABERNEIGH was a close-up second on the Poly on debut. Should run a big race.

(8) RAFA’S BOY comes off a lengthy break. Watch market.

(9) REACH FORTHE STARS has shown better form over this trip.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) CALL TO GLORY is lightly raced and looks good enough to match this field.

(6) TELIO was much improved in blinkers last run. Can threaten.

(5) FOREIGN LADY was much improved last run over this trip.

(3) TEMPELHOFF has ability.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(5) EL REY VIENE is classy. First test over trip but he is fit.

(7) REX UNION comes off some useful Cape staying form.

(6) TWICE GOLDEN is something of a course and distance specialist.

(3) QUEUE WING surprised in a sprint last time. This suits better.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(6) SISTER LIGHT is seldom far back and stays the trip well.

(8) HOLLYWOODBOUND was close-up in a feature last time.

(10) AQUAE SULIS has done well over course and distance.

(9) MACARA won well on this course last time. Consider.

Race 7 (1,750m)

(6) SENSO UNICO can race fresh over this shorter trip.

(5) INDLAMU has a handy weight and should be close-up again.

(2) LORD WILLIAM was beaten by Cape Eagle in the Kings Cup.

(1) PROPHET has a touch of class and is one to watch in the betting.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) TRADE WAR won narrowly last run but has come good. Big say.

There is not much between stable companions (6) BLESS ME FRED and (8) SEA VISTA.

(1) CLEAN LIVING is best over this trip and cannot be written off.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(4) REEFWAY won well last time. Can double up.

(13) LA PURA VIDA ran second. Has ability and is lightly raced.

(11) AMARANDI was touched off in a small feature last time out.

(12) LUCKY MISS is worth a thought even if it is a touch short.