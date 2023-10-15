Kungfu Hero shows his chops

Newcomer Kungfu Hero did not waste any time in living up to the promise shown on the training tracks with a smashing debut win on Saturday.

The Press Statement three-year-old had been working up a storm in the mornings, leading up to his debut in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m).

The awkward alley of 11 from 12 was not the only dampener, though.

The hothead had given trainer Jerome Tan, jockey Bernardo Pinheiro and his lad a torrid time. But, overall, he did not turn a hair on race day.

Once he pinged out of his wide alley to come across to the fence and show the way, half the battle was won.

Pinheiro controlled the pace to a nicety, two lengths clear of another debutant, Gun (Ronnie Stewart) – which would work out as the quinella of the race in the end.

Donna Logan’s latest Fortuna NZ Racing’s galloper did give the impression he could “gun” Kungfu Hero down. But once Pinheiro released the handbrakes, the race was all over bar the shouting.

Kungfu Hero ($17) was off and gone, never giving his rivals a look-in all the way to the wire.

Gun dug deep to hang on for an encouraging second place, one length clear of October (Shafrizal Saleh) for a trifecta of newbies.

The winning time was 1min 9.1sec, a new class record for the 1,200m on the long course.

Pinheiro did not really need to look at the semaphored timing to tell him how good was Kungfu Hero.

“I didn’t see the time. I felt from the beginning he was super,” he said.

“In the straight, he was coming in easy. I just gave him a whack because he’s a baby, he has to learn.

“I was confident with this horse. I’ve been riding him for a long time.”

Kungfu Hero was no push-button horse from the outset, but patience and teamwork paid off.

“He’s a horse who’s very powerful. It’s very hard to make him sit down and relax in the gates,” said Pinheiro.

“But today, no problem, he was loaded last in and, when the gates opened, he jumped off good.

“I want to thank the team at the gates, especially (Singapore Turf Club head starter) John Pepe because he was so patient with this horse in the trials.

“They did a very good work, everything went well, and today, he came in and showed this.”

Unfortunately, Pinheiro may not get another chance to test that engine – unless he happens to be on the undercard on Nov 11.

Pinheiro flew back to his primary Dubai base on Saturday night, but his legion of Kranji fans should not despair about not seeing him again.

“I fly out tonight and will ride trackwork in Dubai on Tuesday. The first day at the races is on Oct 28,” he said.

“I hope to come back for the Gold Cup but that will depend on how Hongkong Great runs later.”

It turned out that, nine races later, Ricardo Le Grange’s stayer won the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) after theatrical leading tactics.

The win also handed Pinheiro a fairy-tale send-off at his very last Kranji ride this stint – a dream first Group 1 win in Singapore.

With only a few minor logistic issues to tweak around, not even a desert storm will prise the Brazilian jockey off Hongkong Great for an even greater Group 1 assignment in a month’s time.

“I’m lucky there are no races on Gold Cup day. I may have to leave a bit early and lose a meeting there and take the next flight at night,” he said.

“I hope I can come back for the Gold Cup and I think it’ll be no problem.”

Hopes were also high in Tan’s camp leading up to Kungfu Hero’s launch, even if his skittish mannerisms had tested the Singaporean handler’s patience on more than a few occasions.

“He’s a very good horse. But he took a long time to come right,” said Tan.

“He’s a crazy horse, he gets all sweaty at the barriers, but he was very fit.

“He showed good form in his trackwork and trials, but I was only worried about the wide barrier.

“I bought him for A$45,000 (S$38,900) as a yearling at the Magic Millions National Yearling sale at the Gold Coast last year.

“I think I will keep him to sprints now. But later on, if he settles, he will go up to 1,600m.”

