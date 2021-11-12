Lady Yusra deserves her winning break in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) GUY FOX was unlucky to lose his penultimate race. He carried slightly less weight and was disqualified. He ran another good race thereafter. He can open his account if not minding the switch to turf.

(3) LOCKHEED ELECTRA showed some potential on his turf debut and may have made good improvement since.

(9) GERONIMO has done everything but win. He has drawn a bit wide again.

(2) DROGARATI should be right there, too.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) PRINCESS TEA may not have enjoyed the longer distance from a wide draw last time. She may have needed time and could also relish racing on the turf. She is well bred.

(5) NEVERENDING LOVE would be deserving. She has run many decent races, including fair efforts against the males.

(6) NKALANZINZI, (8) AERIAL VIEW and (10) MISS QUINCE will need to step up some more to win it.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) LADY YUSRA has been beaten as the favourite in her last three starts.The switch to turf could be the right move. She rates as the one to beat on form again.

(1) BLAZING ASTUTE has shown potential and has had time off to mature. She poses as big danger from Gate 1.

(5) BLUE SAILS ran a fair race when coming back from her break. With fitness on her side, she should have much more to offer. She should relish the longer distance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) LILY OF ORANGE may have been looking for right-handed tracks. She was a fast-finishing second in her last two starts. If she brings the progress to the turf, she can win. She should enjoy the longer trip.

(13) ROCKIE REEF turned in an eye-catching performance on debut and could be one with plenty to come.

(3) FLAG OF WREN races for a stable in hot form and has come to form and drawn ideally. Must be respected.

(7) AND WE DANCED and (12) PARK AND FLY have both shown potential.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) FLYING GRACE was knocking on the door on the Highveld and should enjoy the return to turf. The form choice.

(1) MASTER VISION finally returns to his best track and trip after a big drop in ratings due to indifferent performances. He drops in class and jumps from Gate 1.

(14) HEY BILL has been disappointing but could be racing off a more manageable mark.

(6) TEICHMAN can get away if allowed to dictate the pace.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) BOLDLY GO caught the eye with a strong finish over this distance on the Poly in her third local start. She showed potential in the Western Cape.

(4) MAGIC IN MOTION could be anything after an impressive maiden win on this turf track.

(7) GRUE OF ICE also won her debut with a strong finish and has scope.

(5) PRINCESS ANASTASIA arguably has run her best race over this distance.

(3) BELLA SICCOME beat a fair sort last start. Watch out.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) CAMORA has run well and could be the joker in the pack. He has the best draw and will enjoy a fast pace.

(2) PHINDA MZALA has been coming on nicely since a rest. He must be a contender from Gate 2.

(4) KINGS ROAD is versatile and game. He can lead throughout.

(7) COLDHARDCASH is back over his best track and trip and may benefit from his 4kg claim.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

The highly regarded (9) HUMDINGER took on talented opposition, including colts last time, and was not disgraced. She could enjoy being exclusively back against her gender and over the shorter trip.

But watch out for the rested (2) OCTOBER SONG, who followed up on a fair debut with a promising win over a bit further. She will be fresh and should not mind the drop in trip.

(4) SOIREE has drawn well, although not as well as October Song. But the mare is quick and should make them all run.

Recent maiden winners (1) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN and (3) THREE HEARTS have the potential to challenge for the top honours.