Last chance for Super Impact to run for gold

Donna Logan is saddling her Singapore Gold Cup hopefuls Minister and Super Impact in Saturday’s $85,000 Class 2 race over 1,600m for different reasons.

On 92 points and sitting sixth in the order of entry, Minister already has his golden ticket. Win, lose or draw, his berth in the final 16 of the $1 million Group 1 handicap over 2,000m on Nov 19 is confirmed – unless his connections pull the pin for whatever reason.

Logan is not running the 2021 Kranji Mile winner in the Class 2 event for kicks, though.

“It was a chance to give him a hit-out. It’s not ideal to give him just a trial before going to a 2,000m race,” said the Kiwi handler.

On the other hand, Super Impact is more hard-up for a win. He currently sits in 18th spot on 79 points, tied with Tim Fitzsimmons’ trio of Cyclone, In All His Glory and Mr Black Back.

The fact that two of them (Mr Black Back was entered but is scratched) will also be in Saturday’s line-up has upped the ante. It has become the “race in the race”.

“It’s do or die. Super Impact is on 79 points, just like Timmy’s two horses. They all need a win to get in,” said Logan.

A three-time winner in New Zealand (1,400m to 1,600m), the Real Impact five-year-old was imported specifically for the Singapore Derby (1,800m) and the Singapore Gold Cup.

After a creditable third to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Derby in July, he slashed his Gold Cup odds with an ultra-impressive first Kranji win in a Class 3 race over 1,600m on Sept 24.

On the way he made short work of his rivals that day, most thought qualification was cut and dried.

With a buffer of two months, another win should not be a hard commodity to come by. But he walked straight into the trap set by Mr Black Back in a Class 3 race over 1,800m on Oct 15.

Hemmed in on the fence, he was clambering on heels. When he finally saw daylight, as Amore Amore rolled off at the top of the straight, Mr Black Back was always going to be hard to peg back after getting away with cheap sectionals.

“The race was not run to suit. He was boxed in and couldn’t get out, and it was a sit-and-sprint,” said Logan.

“To be honest, I was still very pleased with the effort.”

While more is at stake with Super Impact, Logan is hoping the moody Minister will not play a bit part on Saturday – just like the Street Sense six-year-old did at his last start when third to Prosperous Return in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15.

“He’s a hard horse to work with. He has improved compared to his early days. He just has a mind of his own,” she said.

“He ran very well last time. For a second, it even looked like he could win.

“It was a very good effort. Matthew Kellady rode him a treat and we’ll stick with him in the Gold Cup but it’s (apprentice) Yusoff (Fadzli) who will ride him on Saturday.”

Logan has booked lightweight jockey Ronnie Stewart to make the 50kg handicap on Super Impact, but on a day-to-day basis.

“Ronnie Stewart will ride him at 50kg on Saturday but I haven’t yet decided who rides if he gets into the Gold Cup. We’ll see what happens this Saturday,” she said.

Logan is locked in a ding-dong premiership battle with Fitzsimmons (both on 56 winners). Both are eyeing a first title which may well go down to the wire till the last meeting on Nov 26.

“We’ll wait for the last day to talk about it but Tim sure has a big team (13 runners) this week,” said. Logan who has nine runners.

“I have no new legs and I can’t keep running them without a plan. I’ve got next season to think about.”

To that effect, Logan, who returned from the Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YOs In Training sale last week, has already been stocking up.

“I bought a Smart Missile for A$100,000 (S$90,600), 50 per cent of which has been sold. Te Akau is looking for buyers for the other 50 per cent,” she said.

“I also bought two at the Inglis sale a few weeks earlier, one Charm Spirit for Fortuna NZ Racing and one Santos for a lady syndicate, 50 per cent of which has already been sold.”